Police appeal for help to track suspected thief

Gail Ross

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking for the public’s help in finding Gail Michelle Ross (46) from George Town, who is wanted in relation to a number of offences, including theft-related crimes. She is known to frequent West Bay, and police are advising the public to call 911 immediately if she is seen. Ross is also urged to turn herself into the nearest police station as soon as possible.

Ross was said to be about 5 feet with a slim build, light brown complexion, brown eyes and burgundy coloured hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest Police Station or dial 911 if the circumstances are time-sensitive.