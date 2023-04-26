Opposition looks for answers from PACT

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart addresses Parliament (file photo)

(CNS): The PPM has filed eighteen questions for PACT to answer during the next meeting of parliament on topics ranging from the controversial ReGen project to the Deloitte Transport report. They have also tabled two motions, including one to mandate a private schools bus service. Chris Saunders, who will be taking up his new seat on the opposition benches, has also filed three motions, including one for a civil service pay rise.

Parliament is scheduled to meet at 10am Wednesday (this morning) with the main focus on the delivery of the government’s latest Strategic Policy Statement by Premier Wayne Panton. This pre-budget address will outline PACT’s main goals for the second half of this administration.

This is the first meeting for 2023, except for the special gathering on Friday to swear in the governor. And since the government has had few meetings and no press conferences where the media could ask ministers questions about the most topical or pressing issues, the opposition has filed a range of their own questions in hopes of getting answers for the public.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart plans to press Panton on the waste management project, ReGen, and whether or not there has been a change to the scope of the project, which has been a constant source of friction between PACT and the PPM. Both sides point fingers at the other over the lengthy negotiations for the increasingly controversial pre-deal contract the previous administration signed with the Dart-led consortium.

Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew, who has consistently accused the government of failing to manage the existing landfill properly, will be asking what the Department of Environmental Health is doing to stop the dump fires. Other topics covered by the PPM questions include the government’s proposed cruise strategy, the standard of teaching, the housing crisis, and the stalled mental health facility.

Meanwhile, both of the Progressives’ private members’ motions are being tabled by Sir Aldden McLaughlin (RED), who wants the government to install sidewalks and traffic calming measures in his constituency and is asking for mandatory private school buses to help ease congestion on the roads.

Former finance minister Saunders, who will be sitting across the aisle from his former PACT colleagues as an independent MP, has tabled three PMMs, including one calling for a salary increase of 5% for the civil service this year and an additional 4% in both 2024 and 2025. These raises had been in the original budget he had worked on but had been dropped. He is also calling for a performance incentive compensation scheme within the public service starting this year.

In addition, Saunders is asking the government to bring back free healthcare provision for all Caymanian children and introduce free healthcare for people over 70 from 2024 and for people over 68 the following year.

Another issue that Saunders wants PACT to address is the establishment of a Fair Employment Commission. This initiative was the brainchild of McLaughlin, and work on it began under the PPM-led administration.

The government’s legislative agenda is also long and includes the Proceeds of Crime bill, dozens of bills relating to the offshore sector, a bill to create the National Attractions Authority, the Traffic Act Revsion, 2023, and a revision of the Customs Tariffs Act.

However, notably missing from the list is a referendum bill to deal with the proposed national ballot on decriminalising ganja and creating a limited form of legal gambling with a national lottery.

The parliamentary meeting is open to the public and will also be broadcast on CIGTV, Radio Cayman’s Breeze and online on both the government’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms.