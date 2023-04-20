NRA to address poorly laid out junction

Aerial view of pending changes to Homestead Cres/Shamrock Rd intersection (graphic supplied by the NRA)

(CNS): Roadworks are now well underway at the junction of Homestead Crescent and Shamrock Road in Savannah to address what drivers have long said is a poorly configured intersection. The National Roads Authority has said it is working to realign the junction to improve the sight distance for vehicles entering and exiting.

The work is expected to make minimal changes to the Domino’s parking lot to make way for the new road layout and is due to be finished by the end of May.

In the meantime, the NRA is asking commuters to take extra care in the area as it becomes an active work zone. Motorists are reminded to stay alert, abide by the speed limit and follow work zone signs if and when temporary diversions are made.