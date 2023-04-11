Non-profit stops efforts to control feral cats
(CNS): The Department of Environment’s feral cat control project has been stalled again by local animal rights charity Feline Friends as the Grand Court has granted a stay on the rollout of the National Conservation (Alien Species) Regulations. The non-profit organisation has run both a feeding and a trap-neuter-release programme on Grand Cayman for feral cats for over a decade but the new regulations prohibit both.
Represented by local attorney Sammy Jackson, the NPO has also been given the green light for a judicial review of the regulations that were drawn up to protect unique native species, such as indigenous iguanas and nesting sea birds, from feral cats that are killing them in significant numbers.
According to the legal challenge, the non-profit is arguing that the new rules exceed the scope of the National Conservation Act (NCA) as they go beyond the legislation, creating definitions that alter its intent and allowing people to humanly kill feral cats that pose a threat to nature. They also suggest the rules give the DoE director too much power, that the sanctions are disproportionately harsh, and that there was not enough consultation.
“It was unreasonable to authorize private persons to kill an animal they believe to be a feral alien species or genetically altered species under stated provisions of the Regulations,” Feline Friends state in their application for the judicial review.
“Neither the Cabinet nor the National Conservation Council was in possession of necessary independent scientific information/data to make a reasonable determination as to the need for and/or effect of the regulations,” it stated, adding that Cabinet had failed to take into consideration the views of the public.
The NPO also contends that the regulations are unconstitutional as they “threaten the unlawful interference with personal property rights”, such as having or feeding an animal at one’s own home.
On 4 April, Justice Marlene Carter, who granted the stay preventing the implementation of the regulations and allowing the judicial review application, said there was a case to argue for the relief sought by Feline Friends, which is to secure a declaration that the rules are unconstitutional.
The DoE has been battling animal rights charities and non-profits for years over its efforts to cull feral cats, which are known to be responsible for a significant decline in bird numbers, including local parrots and nesting sea birds. The department has also tried to discourage people from feeding stray cats.
Feral cats remain one of the main threats to indigenous blue and rock iguana hatchlings and other local reptiles, all of which are endangered species. This latest legal action will hinder efforts by the DoE to fulfil its key remit to protect Cayman’s endemic and native fauna.
PETA, one of the world’s leading animal rights advocacy groups, does not support the trap-neuter-release (TNR) programmes that Feline Friends is advocating as an alternative to culls. PETA states that release programmes are not in cats’ best interests.
“We have seen firsthand and have received countless reports that cats suffer and die gruesome deaths because they are abandoned to fend for themselves outdoors,” the organisation states on its website. “Having witnessed the painful deaths of countless feral cats, we cannot in good conscience advocate trapping, altering, and releasing as a humane way to deal with overpopulation and homelessness.”
See the Feline Friends application in the CNS Library and below.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
Kill the iguanas, kill the cats. It is really disheartening how animals are treated on the island.
Weren’t we just told that the feral cats were a dire threat to nesting booby birds? Didn’t we just see a photo of dead booby bird adult and chick and weren’t we implored to believe that a feral cat took down both and didn’t even bother to eat them?
I think the various entities need to get their stories straight and then get back to us. Of course, that implies that “we” will be consulted at all, which is laughable. We aren’t consulted about ANYthing. Ever.
I think that indigenous species of Booby Birds, Rock Iguanas and Blue Iguanas should be protected. If there is a conclusive amount of credible data which demonstrates that any species threatens those native species, it should cause discussion, and regulation/legislation which is designed to mitigate the threatening species. … even if those threats are human.
I cohabitate with four formerly feral cats which I have paid to be neutered. Two of them live mostly inside. They are well fed, and don’t range much. If it becomes legal for my neighbours to decide whether these four cats should be killed for the good of the Cayman Islands, then we have a serious problem.
For the most part, I think our neighbours’ kids are far more injurious to our beloved island.
This will go as big money wishes.
#feralcatslivesmatter
#WhatsUpPussyCat
Smh the Governments around the world need to stop catering to EVERYONE. Who gives a sh** about those cats? Wayne reminds me of Joe Biden… wouldn’t hurt a fly.
What Would Jesus Do?
Feline Friends do not operate on the sister islands, whose rare and endangered indigenous bird populations and ecotourist lifeline are under threat from predatory invasive house cats. Domestic cats that are left outdoors to roam in >100’F heat, do not have worthy human owners, and unfortunately, should be either be rehomed or euthanised. These cats don’t have rights to anything more than that. Neither do dogs for that matter.
If DoE have anything to do with it, then long live the cats. They can’t deal with the dogs and chickens.
The decrease in native bird life on these islands is staggering. Feline friends? feline f*ckwits more like.
Whatever. I am not going to stop feeding “feral” cats that show up starving at my kitchen door. If they stick around, they get trapped and neutered. The new law says all this is a crime. I’ll take my chances and REALLY don’t care what PETA thinks.
You are part, continuation and worsening of the problem.
I don’t think feral cats in Cayman have risk of starving
There goes another load of native birds and iguanas. Great work Feline Friends! I hope everyone with half a brain immediately stops supporting them, financially and otherwise.
Native birds and iguanas can kiss my cat-loving a$$.
It isn’t very Christian like to push for killing.
There’s no reason for these regulations to allow Tom Dock and John to go around killing cats. The iguana cull was disgusting enough. The way these islands treat animals is disgusting.
They need to cull the lice and worm infested property destroying feral Chickens next
This is honestly ridiculous. We are so concerned with cats that we are losing our biodiversity and native birds.
Just great FF, now we have to wait for this to play out in court and I guarantee you, ultimately the law will come into effect and the cats will be humanely killed. You’ve just allowed hundreds if not thousands of native seabirds to be killed while you waste donors’ money taking this to court.
Big hurrah.
“Humanely” is the word the cat haters use ad nauseum, yet no one has explained the exact euthanasia process. At some point, a cat is being restrained against its will and injected. Even if the injection is to sedate the cat to prepare it for the lethal injection, the cat is scared and fighting to get free. NOT humane.
And if we truly want to be “honestly ridiculous,” name one thing that iguanas and birds provide that other animals do not provide — other than being, well, iguanas and birds.
If you really care about “biodiversity,” spend you efforts and your money curtailing development.
Agreed.
How many Caymanians are involved in FF?
Zero.