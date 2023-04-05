Nominations sought for 2024 royal gongs

King Charles III

(CNS): The Governor’s Office is asking people in the Cayman Islands to submit nominations for the King’s 2024 New Year’s Honours list. People who are nominated should have made an exceptional contribution to the country and stand out for sustained, exceptional achievement and service in public life or serving Cayman.

Officials said they should be people who have made life better for others or who are outstanding in what they do and must still be actively involved in what they are being nominated for. This includes long-term volunteers and people who make a difference in their community or field of work or show moral courage.

Nominations should be made to the Governor’s Office by Friday, 5 May. The Cayman Honours Committee will then review them and decide which nominations they will submit to the UK.