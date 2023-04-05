Nominations sought for 2024 royal gongs
(CNS): The Governor’s Office is asking people in the Cayman Islands to submit nominations for the King’s 2024 New Year’s Honours list. People who are nominated should have made an exceptional contribution to the country and stand out for sustained, exceptional achievement and service in public life or serving Cayman.
Officials said they should be people who have made life better for others or who are outstanding in what they do and must still be actively involved in what they are being nominated for. This includes long-term volunteers and people who make a difference in their community or field of work or show moral courage.
Nominations should be made to the Governor’s Office by Friday, 5 May. The Cayman Honours Committee will then review them and decide which nominations they will submit to the UK.
Nomination can be sent
By email to GovernorsOffice.Cayman@fcdo.gov.uk
Dropped off at the reception desk at the Government Admin Building, Elgin Ave
Or by post to:
Suite 101
Government Administration Building
Grand Cayman KY1-9000
More information about the royal honours system, the forms and guidance on submitting nominations is available online here.
Category: Local News
FFS. Is there really anyone left who hasn’t got one yet? Must really be scraping the bottom of the barrel now.
Let’s start with suggesting HM strips McKeever of his MBE! I’d vote for that.