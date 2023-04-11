Minister aims to improve utility provision
(CNS): Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks, who has taken over responsibility for OfReg, the beleaguered utilities regulator, has said he wants to ensure its remit is clearly defined and it is empowered to deliver on that remit so that it can improve the utility services delivered by operators. OfReg oversees water, fuels, energy and telecommunications, which Ebanks said are critical to Cayman’s long-term sustainability.
According to a government press release, the minister recently met with members of OfReg’s senior management team and board to learn more about the issues and priorities facing the regulator. Afterwards, he said he hoped to find ways of working collaboratively with them.
OfReg has faced a barrage of criticism since it was established more than six years ago, facing broad public perception that it has done nothing to address issues relating to customer service and prices. The Office of the Auditor General has also identified a catalogue of problems with the regulator and found that it had failed to protect consumers.
The minister said that priorities include the management and integration of renewable energy power generation. He also spoke of finding areas of policy and legislation that could be updated to clarify and improve processes, increase innovation and create opportunities for future improvements to utilities infrastructure and services.
“I am pleased to have been able to meet the OfReg team and gain a greater understanding of what issues the regulator faces and how my ministry can assist with policy and legislative changes to improve our national utilities infrastructure and services,” he said.
Interim CEO Peter Gough said he supported working even more closely with the minister and welcomed his support in identifying areas of policy and legislation where change can improve OfReg’s ability to regulate the sectors effectively.
Officials said regular meetings will now take place between OfReg and the ministry to move the plans forward.
Category: Business, Politics, Private Sector Oversight, utilities
The Minister needs to concentrate and fix the Planning Department, which he has failed to do so far.
The current OfReg remit appears to be squandering public money to pay for lavish offices, company vehicles, expense accounts and procurement of consultancy services to bolster their argument for retaining the utilities status quo.
Minister Ebanks, why don’t you change OfReg’s remit to reflect what they actually do, not what they are supposed to do, this way it would be clear to all that OfReg aren’t perpetuating a big lie?
Eric Bush involved?? No improvements!!
Shut it down!!!
OfReg is not a “utilities provider.” You could call it a regulator, but it doesn’t really do that either.
CNS: Sorry, that was an error. Corrected now.
I do hope the good minister has no conflicts of interest.
Mr Gough and Mr Balderamos No the rest just being in this photo is not only a conflict but a travesty to the Cayman Islands