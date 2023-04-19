Maples wins legal battle over CIMA’s AML rules
(CNS): In a complex legal ruling, a Grand Court judge has found largely in favour of financial services group, Maples, after it challenged the regulator, CIMA, over new rules surrounding the recording of clients’ details under regulations rolled out in 2020 as part of the enhanced local anti-money laundering regime. The ruling comes against the backdrop of Cayman’s battle to get off the FATF grey list, and government officials have said an appeal is being considered.
In 2020, following an on-site inspection at both Maples Corporate Services Ltd and MaplesFS Ltd, CIMA issued a report in which it concluded that the two entities had failed to properly meet their AML obligations in some areas.
But the Maples Group sought a judicial review of how the new rules were being interpreted, in particular clarifying the application of Regulation 12 of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations (2020 Revision). Maples argued that CIMA had gone beyond the basic legislation relating to anti-money laundering and had misinterpreted the regulation, which was disproportionate and commercially onerous.
While the court stressed its understanding of the “genuine and well-founded concern” about the importance of strengthening the Cayman Islands financial system and the rigorous approach CIMA had adopted in carrying out its statutory duties, Justice Ian Kawaley, who heard the case, said the regulator should have been more flexible over disagreements that arose during the inspection process.
“In my judgment flexibility ought ideally to be the norm because the statutory framework is clearly based on the notion that FSPs will primarily regulate themselves on an individual basis and/or through the Supervisory Authorities of DNFBPs designated under Regulation 55B of the AMLRs, with enforcement action a last resort,” Justice Kawaley found. “The Guidance Notes themselves clearly suggest that FSPs are expected to exercise their own judgment in relation to both risk assessment and CDD measures deployed.”
In the more than 100-page technical ruling, the judge sided with Maples on five out of the seven issues that formed part of the judicial review, as he hinted at the overzealous approach and interpretation the regulator had taken over the amount of information it said it needed for Maples to meet its regulatory obligations in relation to all their clients.
Maples argued that the amount of information, such as independent confirmation about the business dealings of all their clients, that CIMA expected it to collect and retain went beyond the actual requirements of the regulations. The Maples Group also contended that CIMA went too far over the need for it to verify that people purporting to act on behalf of its client were properly authorised, as this was based on an erroneous construction of the rules.
CIMA’s claim that the two Maples firms had not checked all of their clients’ transactions was also overstepping the regulations, and the rules did not, as CIMA had argued, require it to establish the source of wealth of all of its clients in every case, the claim stated. Maples also submitted that the regulations do not “create a duty to scrutinize their customers’ third party transactions”, among other issues.
Maples said that as a result of the new regulations, it had made significant investments with a view to complying with the requirements, including a 50% increase in compliance staff. But despite this, CIMA ruled that the firms had still not met all of their compliance obligations.
However, the judge found that the literal meaning of “obtain information on” as written in the regulations doesn’t necessarily include an obligation to maintain a record of the information obtained or independent documentary evidence to substantiate that information in every case.
The judge indicated that CIMA had adopted a construction removed from the literal meaning of the statutory words without any compelling justification. This, the court found, risked creating uncertainty in the marketplace over how the rules were being applied, as he quashed the regulator’s findings.
He found that CIMA had also taken an “overly prescriptive and rigid construction” of provisions intended to be sufficiently malleable and adapted to the particular circumstances of the business relationships they related to.
The decision by the judge to largely quash most of the content of CIMA’s report on the Maples firms and the claimed compliance failings has caused concern for CIMA and the government. CIMA had applied to the court to keep the judgment under wraps because of the potential impact on the current efforts to remove this jurisdiction from the FATF grey list.
But as CIMA did not give a specific reason as to why publishing the judgment would cause further damage to Cayman’s delicate international regulatory position, the judge ruled in favour of open justice and allowed the publication of his decision.
In a statement following the release of the ruling, the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce said that the judicial review challenged “the way in which decisions by public bodies have been made” but not necessarily the decisions themselves. “[T]he judicial review process demonstrates the Cayman Islands’ respect for the rule of law,” officials said. “CIMA is considering its options, including the option of appeal, in response to the ruling.”
The judgment was confined to specific AMLR provisions, the ministry said in its response, and while it was awaiting further outcomes in relation to the judicial review, it thanked the regulators and industry for supporting compliance in the jurisdiction.
A spokesperson for Maples told CNS that the case was about clarification, and they were grateful to the court for its assistance with the interpretation and application of the regulations.
“The Maples Group takes regulatory compliance matters very seriously with Group entities regulated in a number of jurisdictions,” the spokesperson said. “The Group is fully supportive of the work of the Cayman Islands Government and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority in protecting and enhancing the integrity of the financial services industry of the Cayman Islands.”
See the ruling and the order regarding publication in the CNS Library.
Category: Business, Financial Services, Politics, Private Sector Oversight
Good point. There are comments like “it’s ok for those with deep pockets”. But this ruling also benefits smaller service providers who have to deal with CIMA’s intransience and incompetence for years.
Some of these funds trade millions of times a day! And CIMA wants the law firms to check their trades? Seriously? Tell me you know nothing about the industry you regulate without telling me you know nothing!
As I understand it the point argued by Maples has absolutely nothing to do with demands by FATF etc… and as the decision indicates nothing to do with the law, as written, either but rather an insane regulatory over reach by CIMA demanding such a frankly idiotic detail of clients activities and investors that it would have all but made Cayman an impossible jurisdiction for funds to operate in. CIMA needs a MAJOR overhaul and change of management; that they would risk that industry and income for absolutely ZERO gain to Cayman is either sabotage or total incompetence.
We must not forget lack the CIMA press release in poor taste
https://caymannewsservice.com/2021/05/cima-issues-warning-to-crafty-offshore-firm/
another bad day for cig and the civil service…
time for class action lawsuit against the incompetence of the civil service and cig.
CIMA, provide complete policies and procedures that you have put in place to address each of the adjudicated shortcomings. We require this information by close of business Thursday, 20 April 2023.
The Supervision Division’s leadership needs as shake up and clear out. It is toxic, not interested in any form of constructive dialogue. It is egotistical with too many personal agendas at play. CIMA lose lots of talent because of this type of management.
Cayman will remain on the grey list for a long time especially when licensees with deep pockets apply to the Grand Court for Judicial Review on every decision, inspection report findings of CIMA and all other regulatory agencies.
Perhaps the time has come to reset the overall approach how CIG agencies engage, communicate and handle their relationships with their clients and registered licensed entities.
It used to work well for the jurisdiction 15-20 years ago when there was a collaborative approach and open dialogue between industry and regulators.
What happened?
The problem here is that the ‘playing field’ is not level.
The very jurisdictions that are pushing for this draconian regulatory oversight in these islands do not even hide that they see themselves as being exempt from their own regulation and places such as Delaware have relaxed regulations that are legendary.
The solution unfortunately is far from simple.
CIMA became staffed with people with little to no experience of how businesses actually operate, and stopped caring about whether their demands were actually workable, just so long as they looked good for the FATF.
Thank god common sense prevailed. Thanks Maples. Now maybe my bank, who I’ve been with for 20 years, will stop hassling me for a certified copy of my passport every year!
Your bank shouldn’t need a certified copy of your passport every year! They should only need a certified copy of a new passport once your old one expires.
They shouldn’t even need that. A passport expiring does not alter somebody’s identity. Interestingly this is another point that CIMA struggles to comprehend.
Someone needs to take a look at what they put local customers through. It has become a nightmare to do any banking in Cayman but we ant afford to hire a lawyer. I have thought about just putting my money under the mattress but banks dont want to take cash anymore.
That highly paid lot of them over at CIMA think they know it all eh.. This should hold them a bit. MD and all her minion DMD’s.
CIMA is a sinking ship at this point!
CIMA enforce the laws as they are written and have little latitude in an environment where OECD, FACTA have given clear guidelines on how to get off their arbitrary lists.
So what will it be?
Except they clearly don’t. The JR has clearly highlighted they have overstepped the laws as they are written.
CIMA inflexible, overly prescriptive and wrong in law? Nobody saw that coming – except anybody who’s ever had any dealings with them.
Thank you to Maples Group for taking on this fight with CIMA. Very few other service providers would have had the resources to do it. ALL FSP’s want to comply and be in good standing but CIMA’s interpretation of some of the regs make that very costly or impractical.
Indeed. Thank you for not settling and seeing it through. This is much needed guidance for both users and regulators.
