Man hospitalised with multiple stab wounds

(CNS): Police are investigating a serious assault that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at an abandoned house in Windsor Park, George Town. One man received multiple stab wounds and was taken by private car to the hospital, where he is currently being treated for serious injuries. The RCIPS said he was believed to be stable at the time they issued a press release on Monday.

A report about the stabbing was made to 911 around 6am after the man was assaulted at an empty house in the area.

The circumstances are being investigated by the police and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.