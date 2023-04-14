Mac pleads not guilty to indecent assault charges

Bush on Radio Cayman (file photo)

(CNS): Veteran politician and former parliamentary speaker McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) denied two counts of indecent assault charges against two women at a cocktail reception last year. Bush appeared in the dock in Grand Court Friday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The jury trial, which is expected to last around one week, has been scheduled for 11 September. Bush was bailed to return.

The charges stem from allegations that in September 2022, Bush behaved inappropriately with two female government employees during a cocktail reception at the Ritz-Carlton, where the tourism ministry was hosting a Caribbean Tourism Organization conference.