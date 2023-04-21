Local Girl Guides ‘shocked’ as UK drops support

The Earl and Countess of Wessex greeted by a girl guide at ORIA (photo credit: Janet Jarchow Photography)

(CNS): Girlguiding Cayman Islands has been a branch association of Girlguiding UK since 1987, and in 2020 was moved under the umbrella of British Girlguiding Overseas (BGO), but this week Girlguiding UK announced it would be pulling its support of that organisation. On the eve of the arrival of the new UK governor, who will, as is traditional, be greeted by a girl guide at the airport, the local branch said they are shocked and upset by the move to cut support.

Just a few weeks ago, a girl guide was one of the first Caymanian faces that greeted Sophie, the Countess of Wessex (now Duchess of Edinburgh), who is the president of Girlguiding UK, when she and her husband, Prince Edward, visited Cayman.

Girlguiding UK has not expressly spelt out why it is dropping its support for its international branch but said it had been looking at “how best to manage risk” and its ability to run an overseas operation in 36 countries and territories across the world with separate laws. In a letter sent to British Girlguiding Overseas this month, the UK association confirmed it would end its support from 1 September.

“Further discussions are now taking place about how girls overseas might be involved in

guiding in the future,” the UK officials said.

Girlguiding Cayman Islands Commissioner Charlie Lewis (Starfish) said that she was “surprised and extremely disappointed” that the British Overseas Territories are being dropped. She said they are challenging this decision as well as exploring options for how the historic movement can continue here.

“As a British Overseas Territory, we have a special link to the UK and the Girlguiding Branch Associations now referred to as Caribbean and Atlantic Counties that have been in place for nearly 40 years,” she said. “All of our volunteers have worked hard to be compliant with the rules and regulations, remained up to date with the programme and have given members wonderful Guiding experiences.”

Lewis said the association doesn’t know what the impact or the final solution will be, but the executive team is working to make sure that Guiding remains active and offers the best experience it can in the Cayman Islands.

The support previously provided came in the form of resources for programmes and training, awards and badges that the girls work for, and international connections. Lewis told CNS that it remains an open question whether or not Girlguiding Cayman Islands, if it continues, would still be recognised as a true Girl Guide organisation.

Until that question can be answered, all unit meetings, activities and events will continue as normal during this term. But Lewis said they need people to contact Girlguiding UK and raise their concerns.

In a letter to all of the international member guide groups, British Girlguiding Overseas said the decision by the UK had come as an immense shock to them. “Our leaders have always worked extra hard to keep their units compliant with the standards set by Girlguiding in the UK and additionally in the countries that host them. To this end, our safety record is exemplary.

“The closure of the BGO region will have a negative impact on both our Guiding members in the ex British territories as well as many British families living outside of mainland UK. Those who are already Girlguiding members will have to leave guiding and the valuable English speaking, girl-only space, which has continuously provided a lifeline to our members when they move overseas, will disappear,” British Girlguiding Overseas stated.

BGO continued, “We have worked hard to suggest solutions to the Board of Trustees in order to provide an alternative delivery method so that we may continue as a Region. We are disappointed that all suggestions so far have been rejected.”