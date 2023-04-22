Isaac voted deputy speaker, Mac returns to PAC

McKeeva Bush in parliament, 21 April 2023

Isaac Rankine in parliament (social media)

(CNS): The PACT Government has again appointed one of its own backbench MPs as deputy speaker of the House of Parliament after Premier Wayne Panton nominated Isaac Rankine (EE). And although Chris Saunders is available to serve on the critical Public Accounts Committee, having been fired from Cabinet, Panton opted to give the vacant seat to former speaker McKeeva Bush (WBW).

Following the swearing-in of Governor Jane Owen on Friday afternoon, a special meeting of parliament was held to address vacancies created by the firing of Saunders and the appointment of Dwayne Seymour as a minister.

Barbara Conolly, who has previously served as deputy speaker, was also nominated for the post by her PPM colleague, David Wight. Just 15 members voted as Saunders, Sir Alden McLaughlin and Moses Kirkconnell all missed the meeting, and Rankine prevailed eleven votes to four.

Bush’s appointment to PAC may raise a few eyebrows as he is facing trial later this year relating to allegations that he indecently assaulted two female government employees. Panton also made the decision to appoint Bush over Saunders, now an independent MP and a former PAC member, and one of parliament’s more experienced members when it comes to finance.

However, in an oversight that may have to be addressed, the premier only nominated the “member for West Bay”, without naming Bush or identifying his constituency.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (CBE) was voted onto the Business Committee.

The parliament is now set to meet on Wednesday, 26 July, when Panton will deliver the government’s pre-budget strategic policy statement.