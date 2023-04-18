Illegal drug use in Cayman changing, warn police
(CNS): While the bulk of illegal drugs being smuggled into the Cayman Islands is still ganja, the police are seeing an increase in different types of illicit drugs on the local streets, including cocaine, opioids and illegal pharmaceuticals, the RCIPS management has said. The police are particularly concerned about the emergence of fentanyl, the potent synthetic opioid fuelling an overdose crisis in the United States.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday about the 2022 crime statistics, senior members of the RCIPS revealed that last year they had a visit from representatives of the US Drug Enforcement Agency to help with training and share their experiences dealing with drug trafficking and drug-fuelled crime.
Cocaine is being consumed by people across all walks of life and is no longer a white-collar drug. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said that cocaine use is causing some of the acquisitive crime that is taking place, such as car thefts and burglary, which is being committed by a small number of prolific offenders who are users.
Many of these people are suffering from substance abuse problems as well as mental health or financial difficulties, including homelessness, which police said impacts their behaviour.
While specific drug crime numbers fell slightly overall last year, the number of supply offences for cocaine and ganja increased. Police said they conducted a number of protracted, intelligence-led, complex investigations in 2022 and seized CI$4 million worth of illegal drugs during the year. Around $34,000 in cash, believed to be money gained from dealing, was also seized.
Approximately 2,915lbs of ganja with a conservative estimated street value of just over
CI$2.9 million was seized, and around 56kgs of cocaine was recovered during operations or recovered after being washed up on beaches across all three islands.
The number of seizures at sea declined, which Byrne believes may be due to traffickers’ increased awareness of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard’s ability to track the drug canoes in local waters, which increases their risk.
During 2022 the RCIPS continued to work on various proactive investigations in collaboration with regional partners, which were carried out to prevent drugs from reaching the Cayman Islands from elsewhere.
The type of drug coming into Cayman is beginning to diversify from what was once almost all ganja with a small amount of cocaine and now includes such drugs as ecstasy and prescription pharmaceuticals.
Opioids are giving the police cause for concern, especially the arrival of fentanyl and the possibility of people overdosing here. The Health Service Authority is now helping police to secure the antidote, Naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids.
Police noted that while alcohol fuels a notable percentage of violent crime, only 1% of reported cases of violence involved people using drugs. Drug possessions unrelated to importation are usually detected as a result of searches related to other crimes or intelligence-led busts.
See the 2022 crime statistics in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
GHB, ketamine, and rohypnol drink spiking also on the rise, patterns linked to specific bars and clubs, but no police under covers, investigation, or arrests. Boys will be boys and all.
#freeelvis
CI$4 million worth of illegal drugs during the year. Around $34,000 in cash
The math aint mathing… only $34,000 in money uuhhhh
Diversifying the RCIPS will help catch these drug pushers as the populace just might be more inclined to make a report. There are too many of ‘one kind’ of people in the RCIPS and that, in my opinion, in itself, is a recipe for disaster.
Drugs are so expensive in Cayman. You can’t assume the min wage workers sub 20k a year are buying all these drugs. There are normally financial people and lawyers and all those high-end jobs.
But no one wants to admit that, just blame the poor violent people for the drug problem.
Just take a walk down mary street on a drug delivery day and you will know that this statement is false.
To our Legislators – enact stricter laws – 30 years for importation of any quantity or type of hard drug period! These suppliers are the scourge of the earth.
legalize it!!!
Legislators HaHAHAHAHAHAHA quite a few of them are the very scourge you are speaking about 1237pm thus they ain’t going to do $#@!
That would be bad for Kenny
RCIP – YOU are responsible. Most people in Cayman are not Caymanian. Most drug users in Cayman are not Caymanian.
Using illegal drugs is not only a crime, but is a clear breach of the requirements to be here. RCIP, when was the last time you reported a suspected drug user to Immigration/WORC/CBC?
The answers to significant aspects of most of our problems lie scattered around the feet of agencies who do nothing and then trip over the very problems they have facilitated.
blame blame blame. YAWN
Unreal. Your pointing figure must be tired.
A 2-pack nasal Narcan on Amazon is a hundred bucks. It should be a component of every commercial first aid kit for at least the last 5 years. Let’s hope our schools, hotels, and attractions aren’t as clued-out as our Health Ministry.
You use, you lose. That’s on you.
yawn…the ‘war’ on drugs continues.
how much police resources are wasted on cannabis busts????
when is cayman going to move into the 21st century regarding cannabis??
Drugs can be a serious problem but it is absurd that you can walk into a doctor’s office, say you’re having trouble sleeping and walk out with a prescription for the same stuff that we’re spending tons of resources on seizing, not to mention the potential criminal record for something as simple as possession.
Yet, we regularly read about handmade Cuban raft-boats making clandestine landfall, undetected, even with 5-6ft of flat plywood freeboard to return a blip if our Coast Guard had their 100nm radar on. CI Coast aren’t deterring anything. In all these years they can’t even manage a web page.