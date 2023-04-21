Hospital reports patient’s gunshot wound to police

(CNS): Police were called to the Cayman Islands Hospital on Thursday evening because the staff were dealing with an aggressive and disruptive patient. By the time the officers arrived, the medical staff had determined that the man had sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police believe he was in the Shedden Road area of George Town, near the Martin Drive junction, before he was brought to the hospital by private car.

No other details about the circumstances of the shooting were released, and the RCIPS has not said if the man is cooperating with their inquiries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.