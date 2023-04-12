Health ministry takes a year to respond to FOI request

(CNS): The Ministry of Health and Wellness took more than a year to release a heavily redacted single email record in response to a freedom of information request by an individual seeking documents relating to a job application made to the Mosquito Research and Control Unit. Further delays in response to the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) meant that it took almost two years from the date of the request to resolve the issues in dispute.

The ministry’s refusal to release most of the information the applicant wanted was upheld by the OMB during the appeal on the basis that disclosure of the responsive email would cause prejudice to the ministry as the document contained confidential discussions of opinions during a recruitment process, and the concerns of civil servants.

But the OMB found that more information which related directly to the applicant’s personal details should have been released under the Data Protection Act.

“Although the appeal under the FOI Act was ultimately unsuccessful, the law recognises that applicants still have the right to access their own personal data,” Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone said about the appeal. “This includes the opinions and views of others about him, but not information that is focused on the recruitment process, rather than the applicant.”

Unlike records released under the FOI Act, which can be made public, personal data disclosed under the DPA is only given to the applicant.

The Ombudsman also noted that as well as “the significant, unjustified delays” incurred by the ministry in responding to the applicant and to the OMB during the appeal, the ministry, which has the burden of proof, chose not to make submissions for the hearing, eventually clarifying that it would rely on previous emails.

The OMB also found that the ministry had not always properly applied the law during the process of this very lengthy request.