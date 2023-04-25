ESO to help elderly couple with ‘daunting’ survey

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office has apologised to a couple in their late 70s, one of whom is suffering from cancer, about the pain and stress caused by a letter the ESO sent after they had declined to take part in the Household Budget Survey. The couple who were “daunted” by the order to complete the survey will be given assistance by the ESO. However, there is no space in the law for any randomly selected household to avoid participation.

ESO Director Adolphus Laidlow acknowledged that it might be overwhelming for the couple and apologised for any inadvertent inconvenience or pain caused to the elderly and sick householder. “That was not our intention,” he added.

Laidlow said that arrangements had been made, and a trained ESO enumerator was going to meet with the couple and help them complete the form.

“We will work with them to get the requisite information sought in the survey,” he said, noting that there is very little wiggle room in the law. The ESO aims to collect vital information but not cause hardship, he said, stressing that there is no leeway for his office to make exceptions.

“Participating in the HBS 2023 is an important national statistical exercise,” Laidlow stated in a release about the issue, which was reported in the Cayman Compass last week.

The seniors, who are both 78, had been one of 2,400 households randomly selected to participate in the survey. But given the man’s condition and the fact that his wife is caring for him round the clock, they told the ESO enumerator who came to their home that they would not be able to fill out the forms.

Two days later, the enumerator returned with a standard letter that pointed out that those refusing to participate could be fined up to as much as $5,000.

The couple said the survey was daunting. They had been asked to complete a daily log of every purchase they made over 14 days, along with receipts. The couple said that dealing with the illness was extremely stressful, and being ordered to find time to complete the 58-page detailed questionnaire with a threat of a fine hanging over their head was “mental torture”.

Despite his condition, the man visited the government building and spoke with officials, who arranged for an enumerator to go to their home to help them fill out the form.

The ESO said that collecting statistics from the community is vital as the information informs government policy and helps businesses function. The crucial Household Budget Survey (HBS) from randomly selected households is conducted once every five years. Without any mechanisms for continuous surveys, as is common in other jurisdictions, Cayman follows the global five-year model.

“The statistics collected in the HBS provide the economic pulse of the community and, more importantly, inform government to better plan and create programmes for the community. Consequently, non-collection of such data will adversely impact both information collection and actions to be planned for the welfare of the community,” ESO officials explained.

The HBS is fundamental for updating the consumer price index (CPI), used mainly to inform the public and private sectors’ need for cost of living adjustments (CoLA) or salary review, pension income review and electricity charges review. Even some court cases dealing with monetary compensation or allowances use the CPI as their guide.

The statistics also form the basis for arriving at macro-economic indicators such as GDP growth, GDP per capita and the unemployment rate. The primary data helps the government calculate the total economic impact of public spending or private sector investment in the economy. This helps with fiscal policies or projects.

All of the ESO work is governed strictly under the Statistics Act, including, as required, the need to remind those not complying with the survey of the possible consequences of not following the mandatory requirements. Households are not targeted but selected randomly, and all information is confidential and not subject to freedom of information queries.

ESO conducts the HBS using trained interviewers who speak with household members over 18 years old who have made expenditures within the past 12 months. The household members are asked to make themselves available to the enumerators. The ESO said the letters sent to those who fail to take part are not threatening letters but notices of non-compliance, which are required under the law.

Expressing sincere appreciation and gratitude to all those who have complied with the HBS so far, Laidlow urged all the households selected to complete the forms as they fall due.

“It is your contribution as a responsible member of society and a law-abiding resident of the Cayman Islands,” he said. “We are very thankful to everyone who responds for their willing support and active cooperation. You provide a vital service to your community.”