Endangered hawksbill turtle saved from poachers

Hawksbill turtle saved from poachers April 2023 (photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): A large, critically endangered hawksbill turtle was found tied up on an undisclosed beach Sunday and rescued from poachers by DoE conservation officers and the RCIPS. The turtle was still alive when found, and thanks to the fast response of the rescuers, she was released back to sea after a health assessment.

Hawksbills are declining worldwide, and mature breeding turtles in the Cayman Islands are extremely rare, with many seasons passing where no hawksbill nesting occurs at all.

“Taking any species of sea turtle from the wild is an illegal offence because their numbers are so fragile that it’s unsustainable, even for the small populations of our Islands,” the DoE said in a social media post.

As the nesting season gets underway and females come onto the beach to lay their eggs, making them especially vulnerable, the DoE is urging the public to help protect all of Cayman’s wild turtles from poachers.

People can report any suspected illegal activity to DoE’s Conservation Officers on 916-4271 and by only buying turtle meat from the Cayman Turtle Centre, never from an unknown source.