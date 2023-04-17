El Niño may quieten 2023 storm season

US Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft

(CNS): Current neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions look fairly likely to transition to El Niño during the summer or autumn, reducing the likelihood of a busy Atlantic Hurricane Season for 2023, according, to storm forecasters. Colorado State University is predicting a quieter than average season with around 13 named storms, of which six are likely to become hurricanes.

However, experts have warned there is considerable uncertainty as to how strong an El Niño will be if it develops, and if it doesn’t develop, warmer than normal sea temperatures could still fuel a busy season.

The CSU team said there was more uncertainty than usual with this year’s outlook due to conflicting signals. But they anticipate a near-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted,” the hurricane forecasters warned.

Caribbean sea surface temperatures are near their long-term averages, but El Niño tends to increase upper-level westerly winds across the Caribbean into the tropical Atlantic. The increased upper-level winds result in vertical wind shear, which can tear apart hurricanes as they try to form. On the other hand, warmer waters in the tropical Atlantic favour an above normal season.

But there is a probability of at least one major storm making landfall in the Caribbean, which will cause havoc wherever it passes.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft will be in Grand Cayman this week as part of a regional tour by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the United States Air Force Reserve to educate and prepare people for the 2023 hurricane season.

National Hurricane Center (NHC) Acting Director Jamie Rhome, who will be in Cayman, said the team will be telling people about the role of the NHC in assisting countries in hurricane regions.

“We are excited to be face-to-face with community members to discuss specific risks people face during a major hurricane, especially the dangers of water and storm surge,” he said in a press release about the visit.

Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) Director General John Tibbetts said his team works in close partnership with the NHC every hurricane season and to have representatives here was a great opportunity.

“They will certainly inspire the students who get to tour the aircraft and meet with these top experts,” he said. “We hope the public will also take the opportunity to tune in to Radio Cayman on 19 April to hear about the latest developments in hurricane forecasting and risk analysis from the acting director of the National Hurricane Center, including some information that has significant implications for the people in the Cayman Islands.”

During the visit, Rhome will meet with Premier Wayne Panton, who is the current chairperson of the Caribbean Meteorological Organization, and other officials. Panton said it was reassuring to know the technical support of the experts at the NHC was available. “These relationships are incredibly important to improving our national disaster preparedness and resiliency,” he said.

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an elite US Air Force Reserve Unit, form the crew of the Hurricane Hunter aircraft. They will showcase one of these planes on Wednesday to a number of scheduled school groups from both public and private schools in Grand Cayman and share their experiences of flying through hurricanes.

There will also be a number of educational booths and displays set up by local agencies, including Hazard Management Cayman Islands, CINWS, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Cayman Islands Airports Authority and the Cayman Islands Regiment, with representatives from these entities discussing their role in hurricane preparedness and response with those in attendance.

HMCI Director Danielle Coleman said the work of the National Hurricane Center was of critical importance, with hurricanes being the number one threat to life and property here.

“We appreciate the work of the brave and intrepid crews on these Hurricane Hunter aircraft who fly directly into these hugely powerful storms and help keep us informed and prepared for all significant threats,” she said.

The Hurricane Hunter is only here for a short visit, so while the aircraft will not be open for general admission, the public will be able to tune in to Radio Cayman’s For the Record Show on Wednesday morning, starting at 7:30am, and then the Talk Today Show from 12:15pm, to hear from Rhome and other senior meteorologists and forecasters, including Daniel Brown, NHC Senior Hurricane Specialist in charge of Warning Coordination. The public can call in and ask questions on these radio shows as well.

During hurricanes, Air Force crews fly state-of-the-art WC-130J aircraft directly into the core of the storm to gather critical data for forecasting a hurricane’s intensity and landfall. The data is sent in real time via satellite from the aircraft directly to the NHC for analysis and use by hurricane forecasters.