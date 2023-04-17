Drought fuels water demand on Cayman Brac

Water Authority truck

(CNS): A sustained period of dry weather and a decline in the water table on Cayman Brac appears to have caused a water shortage on the island that has led to unprecedented demand and has backed up deliveries for more than a week. Because of the increase in demand, over the past two to three months the Water Authority has had to make the “difficult decision of limiting a trucked water order quantity to 2000 gallons” to manage supply, the WA said in a release.

“This limitation will allow the Authority to ensure that all trucked water customers are able to be provided with water, albeit less than their normal order amount,” officials said in a press release.

“Customers can be reassured that the Authority’s staff are diligently working to ensure that improved production capacity is able to meet the unprecedented demand for water currently being experienced. Both piped water and trucked water customers are encouraged to be conservative with their water usage where possible and to check for leaks while the WA is increasing production.

Many houses on the island have cistern tanks or above-ground black water tanks for general use and may also use well water for some or all of their water uses, relying on trucked water to top up their supply when it gets low.

“A short-term solution to increase water production capacity at the West End site is being worked on,” officials said, noting that the delivery limit would allow them to get water to all the truck customers, albeit less than their normal orders. “While it is expected that this limitation will be short-lived and service will soon be back to normal, until such time, all customers are urged to use only what they need, for example, do not waste and conserve where possible.”

Customers are asked to periodically check their plumbing, and if storage tanks are being used, these should also be checked. All such leaks identified should be urgently repaired.