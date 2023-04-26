Dredging NS for cheap fill ‘unjustifiable’, says DoE
(CNS): The request by a speculative developer of a potential private retirement home to dredge the North Sound seabed to get cheap fill for the project should be rejected, the Department of Environment has urged in a review of the coastal works application. Technical experts detailed the environmental disaster such dredging would cause and said that if the project isn’t viable without destroying acres of publicly-owned natural and undisturbed seabed, it should not be approved.
“The precedent and environmental effects of permitting a developer to destroy the marine environment in order to access cheaper fill to move off-site are unjustifiable,” the DoE said in its review of the proposed dredging.
“The developer should instead procure market-rate fill from licensed quarries or an alternative viable site for the retirement home. Allowing a private developer to develop a quarry on public property — the Crown seabed — undermines the licensed quarrying activities that fall under the Development and Planning Regulations, the land-use planning system and the government’s duty to preserve the marine environment for the entire Cayman Islands.”
The DoE detailed the severe detrimental environmental impacts of the proposed project on healthy mangroves and the seabed. If the coastal works licence for the developers, Pierce Holdings (Cayman) Ltd, was approved, over six acres of mangrove habitat and 2.6 acres of sensitive, publicly-owned natural and undisturbed seabed would be lost.
“The primary direct and irreversible impact of dredging is the absolute physical removal and permanent loss of the ecologically productive bottom substrate,” the DoE explained in the extensive review. “Dredging has also been known to change water circulation, tidal flow, and water levels, as well as allowing seawater inundation of land and augmenting the likelihood of creating anoxic (oxygen deprived) waters on the sea floor of the borrow pits and canals.”
Even though the applicant has indicated the use of silt screens, the DoE said previous projects have shown it is just not possible to eliminate the impact of the sediment plumes generated during a dredging project of this scale, particularly when the sediments contain a high percentage of silt, as is typical of the nearshore sediments in the North Sound
“The habitat in the footprint of the proposed channel consists of dense seagrass beds and consolidated coarse sediments colonised with marine algae, sea grasses, sponges, and coral colonies. It is a valuable marine habitat that has remained relatively undisturbed, and following historical dredging projects, represents a now scarce habitat for the North Sound, which typically support a variety of fauna living in sediments, invertebrate and fish communities,” the experts said.
In the application, the developers indicated that the purpose of dredging is to cut the fill costs for a proposed assisted living complex, under the Greta’s Grotto brand, in West Bay on a low-lying mangrove wetland site located at Block 8A Parcels 86 and 96 near Barkers to the east of Papagallo Pond. There is no planning permission application for this project or for any development on the site where they wish to dredge.
But the developers appear to want to use land they own at Block 20C Parcel 176 in George Town to dredge a large navigational channel through the North Sound to connect to a man-made lake on the parcel and access fill.
The DoE urged Cabinet, which makes the decisions about coastal works applications, not to grant a licence and pointed out a number of options open to the developer has.
“The precedent of this project is unacceptable, as there are no exceptional circumstances which signal the need to grant this developer access to cheaper fill through impacts to the marine environment,” the DoE stressed. “It would likely open the door to all other developers who would like to find cost-savings for materials and look to the publicly-owned natural resources for their own profit.”
The DoE said it does not support dredging in the North Sound and points out the ongoing impact that historic dredging has already had there with the loss of habitat and marine life that has never recovered.
See the full DoE report on the application in the CNS Library.
Tell us each of the beneficial owners of these applicants please with no hiding behind anonymous front companies.
The fact that bad decisions which caused horrible damage happened in the past is not an excuse to make more bad decisions that cause more damage.
The developers can buy full from a quarry like everyone else. They can build a retirement home in an appropriate location.
They should not get a free pass to quarry public Crown land to save themselves a bit of money.
Stop making excuses for greed.
Do something. Call/WhatsApp/email your MP.
Ask them to object to this for-profit destruction
soon dredge our back yards! lol
Past mistakes should not excuse or impact present poor decisions. The developers should buy fill from licensed quarries and find an appropriate alternative site for the retirement home.
Quarrying the sea bed – the Crown’s sea bed – to save money – causing untold damage is wicked greed.
This cannot stand. Yes, there is a need to care for elders. No, dredging the North Sound for cheap fill to cut costs, destroying coral, sea grass, devastating the nursery of fish and sea animals, fouling the water is not the way.
LISTEN to those who are charged with protecting the environment! DO NOT LET THIS HAPPEN!
Push this thru as it is a wonderful idea to cut costs for the developers. Just look at how many jobs will be created.
Another brainless, witless, clown of whom there seem to be more and more in Cayman these days
Let Dart clean out the North Sound so we can get all the mega yachts into Camana Bay. This will be great for our economy!
This is actually insane, if CPA approves this there needs to be mass protests. This is madness, XXXX to even suggest this is beyond fathoming. allowing dredging for cheap fill? really? is that a joke?
CNS: This has nothing to do with the CPA. As stated in the article, coastal works licences are decided by Cabinet.
I don’t recall the DOE objecting to the canal and dredging for Diamond’s Edge on the North Sound.
Don’t recall them objecting to any of the dredging which created what is now “The Shores” in West Bay either. Funny how that works.