Crime increases by 3.5% as robberies soar in 2022

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne at the RCIPS press conference

(CNS): The release of the annual crime statistics for 2022 shows that robberies soared to new highs last year, while crime in general grew by around 3.5% when compared to 2021, as the population rose again following the re-opening of the borders. But compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic, crime was down by almost 8%. During 2022 police answered 35,309 calls for service and recorded 3,810 crimes.

The RCIPS is still not yet recording a crime clear-up rate, but officers made 2,176 arrests throughout the year. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Superintendent Pete Lansdown explained that the RCIPS is measuring the clean-up, or detection, rate and that he is overseeing the development of what could become a public reporting mechanism.

But he said there are complexities associated with the time lag, offenders committing multiple crimes and cases where victims are not prepared to support a prosecution. Nevertheless, Lansdown said he had implemented detection targets based on a number of factors for burglary, robbery and serious violence, including murder.

Police Commissioner David Byrne said the police believe there are around 30 recidivist offenders behind many of the burglaries and robberies that were committed last year. As a result, crime levels appear to be directly impacted by whether or not this small group of criminals is locked up.

Byrne said that overall, 2022 saw the RCIPS return to “a normal state of policing” after the COVID-19 pandemic, which is reflected in the statistics.

“Although we saw an increase in acquisitive crime and firearm-enabled crime in 2022 compared to 2021 when looking at the past five years, the numbers are in line with pre-pandemic years and overall show a downward trend,” he said.

“We saw ongoing success in reducing the most serious criminal offences, and success in bringing some of our worst offenders to justice, ensuring that the Cayman Islands remain a safe place to live, work, visit and do business”.

The primary area of concern for the RCIPS over the course of 2022 was a general increase in the use of guns and two significant spikes in robbery offences between March and April and again between October and December.

In total, there were 50 robberies or attempted robberies recorded throughout the year, and guns were used in 38 of them. There were 95 recorded crimes that involved the use or possession of an unlicensed firearm or ammunition, compared to 57 in 2021.

20% of the gun crime happened at licensed premises, but no shots were fired in most of the robberies. Although a toy gun was confirmed to have been used in one gas station robbery, as the robber left the imitation plastic weapon behind, police believe that overall it is likely that most of the guns used in robberies were real.

“The proliferation of firearms used in robberies during 2022 and associated risk to members of the public and law enforcement is the key concern and an ongoing priority for RCIPS,” police officials said in the report.

While serious violent crime fell last year by more than 6%, there were four murders in 2022 compared to just two in 2021. There were 760 offences classified as violent crime, which is the lowest number of this type of crime since 2018.

Burns said that the RCIPS came in under budget for 2022, and despite the slight increase in crime and a growing population, the RCIPS headcount has remained stable. There are currently 391 police officers serving in the RCIPS, including specialist support staff such as the Air Support Unit.

Check back to CNS this week for more on the fight against crime in general, tackling the increasingly complex world of cross-border financial and cyber crimes as well as details of a very bad year for collisions on Cayman’s roads.