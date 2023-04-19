COVID numbers increase among hospital patients

(CNS): There was a slight uptick in the number of individuals admitted to hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 in March over February, and there was one “COVID-19 death”, according to the latest issue of Public Health Spotlight. Twenty people admitted to hospital tested positive, up from 17 in February, an increase of 18%.

This included patients admitted for morbidity relating to the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as those who tested positive when screened on admission for other medical needs.

According to the March edition of the Health Ministry’s Public Health Spotlight, while almost 96% of residents aged five years and over have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, just 3.5% have completed the full course and had all three available boosters.

Meanwhile, Chile reported its first confirmed human case of avian influenza to the Pan American Health Organization last month. The infection was caused by the A (H5) version of the virus. The patient was admitted to hospital and kept in respiratory isolation. This is the third human case reported in the region over the past year. To date, no avian or human cases have been identified in the Cayman Islands.

In this month’s Spotlight (see below), the ministry takes a close look at alcohol use here and outlines the ministry’s STEPS survey project.