Cops tackle burglary spike on Cayman Brac

(CNS): Police are currently investigating four burglaries that took place on Cayman Brac over the last four days in which premises were broken into and ransacked, and where cash, goods and a truck were stolen. The first break-in happened sometime before 6:15am Friday at a business on West End Road East. A window was broken and the premises were left in disarray after the thieves made off with a Ford F-150 truck, cash and food.

Later that same day, a second report was made of an attempted burglary at a church on West End Road West, where two louvres were removed from a window but nothing was taken.

The Air Operation Unit travelled to the Brac on Saturday to conduct an aerial search over the island and found the truck.

On Tuesday, 25 April, two more burglaries were reported, one at the same business premises on West End Road, where a window was broken again and food was stolen. The second was at another commercial premises along the same road, where a rear door was forced open but nothing was reported stolen.

The police helicopter returned to Cayman Brac yesterday, along with Crime Scene Investigation staff.

All four incidents are under investigation by the Cayman Brac Police Station, and anyone with information is asked to call 948-0331. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.