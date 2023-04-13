CIG collects record-breaking CI$1 billion in revenue
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government collected over one billion dollars in fees and revenue last year for a record-breaking budget. According to the 2022 unaudited financial results, the year ended with a central government surplus of $47.7 million after earning CI$80 million more than it had projected in the original budget. Overall, despite high levels of public spending, the Entire Public Sector ended the year in the black and not, as feared, in the red.
Total operating revenues of core government were CI$1.02 billion, but expenses, financing and other costs came to $973.5 million, an increase in public spending on the original budget for central government of $52 million. But that was still $5 million less than the government spent in 2021.
Premier Wayne Panton, who took over as minister of finance after he fired Chris Saunders last month, said he was pleased to have ended 2022 with an overall public sector surplus of $26.6 million. After the statutory authorities and government companies’ deficit was taken into account, the $15.8 million hole that had been anticipated was filled with the additional core government surplus.
“The 2022 Revenues for Central Government were $80.3 million better than budget and an improvement of $159.2 million, or approximately 18.5% more than pre-COVID 2019,” Panton said, as the results for last year were made public. “This is the culmination of the overall trend for 2022 of better-than-expected revenues each month, and particularly demonstrates ongoing confidence in our financial services sector and the post-COVID recovery of our economy,” he added.
But the premier said the government recognised there were still challenges to overcome, especially over the ever-increasing cost of living, rising interest rates and fluctuating global economic trends.
“The silver lining in all of this is that our higher than expected revenues and surpluses for 2022 will help us to maintain a positive financial position in the face of both local and international financial pressures,” Panton said. “The results also clearly demonstrate that the Cayman Islands remains an attractive jurisdiction for inward investment, as well as maintaining local economic growth. The government’s aim for 2023 and 2024 is to build on this solid foundation as we also seek to relieve some of the economic stresses on Caymanian families.”
Around 95% of government earnings came from coercive revenue, and throughout the year fees from financial services, work permits and property duty all contributed most to the higher-than-anticipated revenues collected.
The financial services sector continues to generate the bulk of government money when work permit costs as well as direct fees are taken into account. CIMA alone collected CI$6.2 million more than expected.
Work permit revenue in total was over CI$111 million, some CI$21.3 million more than projected, as a result of the increase in demand for workers in the wake of the COVID pandemic and the full re-opening of the borders. Compared to actual results for 2021, fees collected in 2022 were CI$14.5 million more, a near 15% increase year on year.
Although property taxes were higher than had been budgeted, revenues were more than 10% down on the previous year as the real estate sector begins to cool slightly after unprecedented and unsustainable price increases.
As is the case almost every year, the public purse was hit by an increase in healthcare spending. The variance between actual and budgeted expenses included $30.7 million for tertiary healthcare costs and $2.9 million more on health insurance for civil service pensioners. There was also a $14.8 million adverse variance with respect to the Health Services Authority due to the cost of supplies and other items to combat COVID-19. Actual costs for the care of indigents were $9 million more than anticipated.
The ex gratia tourism stipend was also $16.4 million over budget and the electrical assistance programme cost the public purse $7.9 million, which was not counted in the original 2022 spending plan.
Parliament previously approved, via section 12 of the Public Management and Finance Act (2020 Revision), an additional $15.8 million in funding for the health ministry to cover the increased costs as well as supplementary funding of $16.5 million for the tourism stipend. The electricity assistance programme was an expenditure introduced in July 2022 with approved funding of $8.5 million.
The overruns in these areas were somewhat offset by underspending in other areas, including public sector personnel costs, which were $28.5 million less than expected. Supplies and consumables were also down by $3.6 million.
As of 31 December 2022, the government had CI$2 billion of net assets and over $351.3 million in the banks. US Government Treasury Notes, which will mature in June 2023, were held at their purchase price of US$333.6 million.
See the extract from the unaudited 2022 accounts below. CNS has also requested the full financial report and we are awaiting a response.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
And they can’t buy every district a glass crusher, 🤔. Something’s not right Mr. Premier. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to implement district waste drop off depots for recyclables. Glass is the only waste that makes economic sense to RECYCLE ON GRAND CAYMAN! Is that loud enough for you?
On another note, I dare bet we’ll be in the midst of the next election campaign and be wondering where all the money went with not much critical infrastructure to show for it. But what am I rambling about, Mr. Premier we probably won’t see you for dust by then eh?
How long will the surplus last when we pay DART to process our garbage? Throwing money in the trash – literally.
Don’t worry it will be squandered to a deficit by the next election.
Then why the CI infrastructure is worse than in developing countries?
It is not just the ABCENSE of
•21st century waste management system (3Rs)
•public bus transit system
• laws regulating hazardous and radioactive waste
but the STATE of the
• roads in Grand Cayman which are being designed and built by incompetent people with NO expertise whatsoever
• urbanism is still unknown, both word and concept, in the CI
• dilapidated state of the private septic tanks (no articles since 2010-2011: “Solving the sewage system” and”Private sewage systems still under par”). “…the majority still do not meet the legal standard of quality, according to tests run by the Water Authority”(2011)
Beaches are trashed, roadsides are trashed, garbage is everywhere……
…and not a single thing to show for it.
This is damning. How is the government receiving record revenues yet the Cayman people are suffering at the highest levels since, ever? Forget your eso statistics and unemployment reports. What is happening on the ground paints its own picture.. people sleeping in cars, people couchsurfing, people begging for food, people relying on instagram charity to feed their children wtf
As said, theres lies, damned lies, and statistics. You can fool some of the people some of the time but you can never fool all the people all the time.
This country is close to seeing the effects of its policies and mistreatment and maladministration and downright illegal activities at all levels.
That’s our pact government bragging how much we collected but very ambiguous on exactly how and what we spent it on and with very little public debate and secret cabinet meeting I shudder to think knowing who we have elected as ministers. The only thing transparent is the level of corruption we see increasing daily in our public services law enforcement and statutory authorities and elected officials entourages. One billion but honestly Cayman what exactly do we have to show for it ??
It really is amazing how good things can look when looking at only one side of the Balance Sheet. It’s worrying that one side can be heralded with trumpets without considering the other side. Aren’t we supposed to be an island of Accountants? Scary.
The winds of fortune can change and blow from opposite direction and often does. CIG fumbles from one loose and corrupt 4 year development and social plan to the next. We should have banked billions in surpluses over the period of prosperity from early 1990s, but successive governments find new ways to waste, spend, and steal any of these community gains. There still isn’t even a sidewalk on east side of west bay road in the heart of the hotel tourism zone.
imagine if they implemented any recommendation of miller shaw or e&y reports???
cig has the funds to solve most of cayman problems but they continue to throw money down the drain with the wasteful, incompetent, unproductive civil service.
And the higher you go, the deeper the hand in the cookie jar.
scary tight finances when you consider the booming real estate, construction and financial services sectors. any of these take a hit and we are broke.
current surplus has nothing to do with policies of no-plan-pact or don-nothing-ppm.
the out of control spending by cig on the civil service is the real concern here.
One hopes that the cash surpluses of the current era will be banked and responsibly invested to ensure the prosperity of these islands when the going inevitably gets tougher one day. What we don’t need is for this surplus to be used as an excuse to continue bloating the inefficient civil service and bankrolling further welfare and vote buying initiatives.
CIG took in $1Bln against Budgeted spending of…$1Bln. Doesn’t factor contingent liabilities, unfunded benefits, or catastrophe reserve. We are not ahead by $1Bln.
Credit to the Financial Services (Private) Sector and should read,
“The Cayman Islands Government collected over one billion dollars in fees and revenue last year for a record-breaking budget, despite the Governments weak performance”.
This is good news but it has nothing to do with their policies. It’s because of inflation…hell the $50m surplus is 5% of the 1b in revenue which is less than the inflation rate for the year.
Costs of everything went up…they charge duty on the costs…they get more money.
Government spending is still out of control and wildly irresponsible. Look at the AG reports that say everything is still opaque and unclear and wrong.
This “surplus” is just a mask.
So if we have a surplus can we now by a glass crusher to ease the burden on the dump or do we need to have a bake sale instead?🤡🤡🤡
One billion in revenue collected but still no plans for the establishment of A Sovereign Wealth Fund or some other vehicle for a national reserves.
It seems to me that the Cayman Islands are at risk of becoming one huge welfare state.
Nice slush fund for buying votes with giveaways.
Roy, you will recall many of us wanted such a fund established in the days of the Jim Bodden governments when the money started flooding in but we were castigated for our “foolishness” by that government. Imagine how much that fund would have had in it today for the inevitable time when it will be needed.
LOL. They can’t even run a garbage dump.
A modest one year Budget surplus they will immediately spend, versus retirement of debt and contingent liabilities (including unfunded pension, healthcare, and misappropriation of Environmental Funds). We don’t have any retained unallocated capital for a sovereign wealth fund. We can’t even pave roads, maintain parks, or paint.
What “welfare”?