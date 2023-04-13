CIG collects record-breaking CI$1 billion in revenue

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government collected over one billion dollars in fees and revenue last year for a record-breaking budget. According to the 2022 unaudited financial results, the year ended with a central government surplus of $47.7 million after earning CI$80 million more than it had projected in the original budget. Overall, despite high levels of public spending, the Entire Public Sector ended the year in the black and not, as feared, in the red.

Total operating revenues of core government were CI$1.02 billion, but expenses, financing and other costs came to $973.5 million, an increase in public spending on the original budget for central government of $52 million. But that was still $5 million less than the government spent in 2021.

Premier Wayne Panton, who took over as minister of finance after he fired Chris Saunders last month, said he was pleased to have ended 2022 with an overall public sector surplus of $26.6 million. After the statutory authorities and government companies’ deficit was taken into account, the $15.8 million hole that had been anticipated was filled with the additional core government surplus.

“The 2022 Revenues for Central Government were $80.3 million better than budget and an improvement of $159.2 million, or approximately 18.5% more than pre-COVID 2019,” Panton said, as the results for last year were made public. “This is the culmination of the overall trend for 2022 of better-than-expected revenues each month, and particularly demonstrates ongoing confidence in our financial services sector and the post-COVID recovery of our economy,” he added.

But the premier said the government recognised there were still challenges to overcome, especially over the ever-increasing cost of living, rising interest rates and fluctuating global economic trends.

“The silver lining in all of this is that our higher than expected revenues and surpluses for 2022 will help us to maintain a positive financial position in the face of both local and international financial pressures,” Panton said. “The results also clearly demonstrate that the Cayman Islands remains an attractive jurisdiction for inward investment, as well as maintaining local economic growth. The government’s aim for 2023 and 2024 is to build on this solid foundation as we also seek to relieve some of the economic stresses on Caymanian families.”

Around 95% of government earnings came from coercive revenue, and throughout the year fees from financial services, work permits and property duty all contributed most to the higher-than-anticipated revenues collected.

The financial services sector continues to generate the bulk of government money when work permit costs as well as direct fees are taken into account. CIMA alone collected CI$6.2 million more than expected.

Work permit revenue in total was over CI$111 million, some CI$21.3 million more than projected, as a result of the increase in demand for workers in the wake of the COVID pandemic and the full re-opening of the borders. Compared to actual results for 2021, fees collected in 2022 were CI$14.5 million more, a near 15% increase year on year.

Although property taxes were higher than had been budgeted, revenues were more than 10% down on the previous year as the real estate sector begins to cool slightly after unprecedented and unsustainable price increases.

As is the case almost every year, the public purse was hit by an increase in healthcare spending. The variance between actual and budgeted expenses included $30.7 million for tertiary healthcare costs and $2.9 million more on health insurance for civil service pensioners. There was also a $14.8 million adverse variance with respect to the Health Services Authority due to the cost of supplies and other items to combat COVID-19. Actual costs for the care of indigents were $9 million more than anticipated.

The ex gratia tourism stipend was also $16.4 million over budget and the electrical assistance programme cost the public purse $7.9 million, which was not counted in the original 2022 spending plan.

Parliament previously approved, via section 12 of the Public Management and Finance Act (2020 Revision), an additional $15.8 million in funding for the health ministry to cover the increased costs as well as supplementary funding of $16.5 million for the tourism stipend. The electricity assistance programme was an expenditure introduced in July 2022 with approved funding of $8.5 million.

The overruns in these areas were somewhat offset by underspending in other areas, including public sector personnel costs, which were $28.5 million less than expected. Supplies and consumables were also down by $3.6 million.

As of 31 December 2022, the government had CI$2 billion of net assets and over $351.3 million in the banks. US Government Treasury Notes, which will mature in June 2023, were held at their purchase price of US$333.6 million.

See the extract from the unaudited 2022 accounts below. CNS has also requested the full financial report and we are awaiting a response.