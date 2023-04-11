CBC officers seize mushrooms and ganja
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control have arrested three people after two separate drug seizures at the Owen Roberts International Airport. On 31 March and on 2 April, significant quantities of ganja, mushrooms, THC-infused gummies and THC vape cartridges were recovered from passengers, according to a CBC release. Officials said they are seeing an increase in these types of drugs. CBC Director Charles Clifford commended the perseverance, duty of care and vigilance exhibited by his officers but voiced his concerns over the frequency of such seizures.
“We must never lose focus on the severe impact that illegal drug supply and consumption has had and continues to have on the overall health and wellness of the general public,” he said. “Over the years, the ganja plant has been re-engineered and is now much more potent and risky than it once was.”
According to unofficial sources, most of the edibles and vapes coming into the Islands through the airport are from Canada and parts of the United States, where they are now widely available. The products are sold there legally from dispensaries and are regulated, licensed, and the potency levels are declared.
However, Cayman retains a zero-tolerance approach to all drugs and remains one of the few countries in the world where consumption alone continues to be illegal without a prescription for medical cannabis extract.
The government referendum planned to take place later this year on the issue of ganja is expected to be limited to a question on decriminalization. It is still not clear what that means and whether or not the prohibition and sanctions for consumption will be removed.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
PACT Cabinet doesn’t need a vote on this: they can update/modernize Misuse of Drugs Law and Penal Code to decriminalize small personal possession quantities to a speeding ticket and then legalize distribution for medical prescription for those that truly have an accredited doctor saying that they prescribe it. NDC does nothing to control alcohol consumption, just as the liquor control board doesn’t inspect bars and nightclubs. Gambling and Grocery entry Raffle tickets galore. We really shouldn’t pretend there are controls on any vices here. PACT have the authority to do something that actually makes sense and spares younthful experimenters a lifetime of legal regret and vocational dead end. It’s unclear what they are waiting for.
Ganja and Mushrooms sounds like a rap song Mr Charles Clifford. Please sort out that corruption at CBC first then you talk!
I guess if it makes them feel useful, this is a great story.
Anything else, it’s a waste of time and resources. Go after the real crooks please, but that’s too much hard work. You know, the people traffickers, gun runners etc.
That’s all for now.
Not zero tolerance to all drugs. Alcohol in particular is generally accepted, used, and abused on the daily.
Marijuana and Mushrooms should both be legalized. It is a hue waste of public funding locking up people for possession and use. Mushrooms are one of, if not the safest drug that there is and is also non addictive. Studies are also proving positive for the effects of mushrooms on mental health when used correctly. Both are also much safer than alcohol. The simple way to control this is allow people to grow and use marijuana and mushrooms but keep it illegal to sell. This model has worked in Colorado since incepetion.
100% agree.
Mushrooms have helped me a lot. Highly recommend watching Fantastic Fungi and educating yourselves.
Legalize it!
Director Clifford’s pure media FLUFF to distract his failings at CBC please tell us mr Clifford about the illicit drugs coming via private aircraft and distributed straight to private students at a certain private school ?? The untouchables right aye !
Heard the same. The clue is on their social media.
As someone with a Master’s degree who consumed all of the above, inclusive of alcohol, throughout my time in university, I can empirically state that if Charles is going to describe any of these drugs as “risky”,
it should be alcohol that’s illegal.
Legalize the medical herb. Mushrooms have therapeutically treated me. I recognized their value when they convinced me not to off myself when I was stressing over finals.
I gained a new appreciation for life and nature after my first shroom trip and never felt a sense of addiction. I left psychedelics alone after I learned what I needed to.
What’s dangerous is alcohol and the ban on drugs just increases the prices as well as brings in weapons with the drugs.
Legalize and regulate, you can’t ban drugs from the population anymore it’s failed in every country.
“Over the years, the ganja plant has been re-engineered and is now much more potent and risky than it once was.”
Risky? How? Sounds more like a subjective, sensationalist statement by a man trying to protect his career rather than taking an objective approach to a medically prescribed plant. Besides, I can say for a fact from personal dealings and the news that most of the time these drugs slip by, it’s due to a corrupt CBC officer getting a slice of the lucrative black market pie for letting it pass by. You’re patting yourselves on the back in a hypocritical manner.
If someone wants to get higher, they’ll just smoke more of the low-grade herb. It being more potent actually means they need to smoke/consume LESS plant matter, making it less harmful to the body if smoked. It has also been selected (or, re-engineered) for beneficial compounds not related to getting high, such as high CBD strains to increase medical therapy for cancer patients:
https://www.leafly.com/strains/charlottes-web
See how people who have a personal bias against marijuana can paint it in a negative light while disregarding the factual benefits?
In comparison to legal alcohol which comes with no medical use, edibles are significantly safer for adults to consume recreationally at reasonable doses and don’t come with the carcinogens from combustion or liver damage.
Besides, let’s be real, anything, from water to sleeping tablets, is dangerous at high doses.
Just make it legal.
Until GIC regulates and implements local quality control measures to ensure even the licensed providers import the best quality, you will always have people attempting to smuggle illegally, as there will always be a demand for higher quality medicine. Just take a look at what the local medical suppliers have in stock. That should be illegal.
Perpetual can kickers. We could have decriminalized and legalized cannabis and psilocybin long time and been reaping the medical, fiscal and spiritual benefits but here we are in 2023 still talking about it while the rest of the world is getting on with it. I’m all for border control, especially when it comes to agriculture but people wouldnt have to illegally import these these is we the laws actually reflected the will of the people.
If the laws are supposed to serve the people, then shouldn’t they reflect that a large portion of the population wants LEGAL access to these substances?
Who’s profiting from keeping it illegal?