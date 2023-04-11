CBC officers seize mushrooms and ganja

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control have arrested three people after two separate drug seizures at the Owen Roberts International Airport. On 31 March and on 2 April, significant quantities of ganja, mushrooms, THC-infused gummies and THC vape cartridges were recovered from passengers, according to a CBC release. Officials said they are seeing an increase in these types of drugs. CBC Director Charles Clifford commended the perseverance, duty of care and vigilance exhibited by his officers but voiced his concerns over the frequency of such seizures.

“We must never lose focus on the severe impact that illegal drug supply and consumption has had and continues to have on the overall health and wellness of the general public,” he said. “Over the years, the ganja plant has been re-engineered and is now much more potent and risky than it once was.”

According to unofficial sources, most of the edibles and vapes coming into the Islands through the airport are from Canada and parts of the United States, where they are now widely available. The products are sold there legally from dispensaries and are regulated, licensed, and the potency levels are declared.

However, Cayman retains a zero-tolerance approach to all drugs and remains one of the few countries in the world where consumption alone continues to be illegal without a prescription for medical cannabis extract.

The government referendum planned to take place later this year on the issue of ganja is expected to be limited to a question on decriminalization. It is still not clear what that means and whether or not the prohibition and sanctions for consumption will be removed.