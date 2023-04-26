Bush says McTaggart is ‘incapable’ PAC chair

McKeeva Bush in parliament, 26 April 2023

(CNS): McKeeva Bush took aim at Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart Wednesday in response to McTaggart’s criticism of his appointment to the Public Accounts Committee. Bush accused McTaggart of being an “incapable chair” and of leaking documents relating to the PAC when he was on an audit team before being elected to parliament.

In an angry address, Bush focused on his legal troubles and denied beating any women, despite his conviction for doing just that. But he claimed he had been forced out of office because of “political machinations”, and denied the current charges he faces as well as the assault conviction, even though he pleaded guilty to those charges.

Bush also erroneously claimed that video footage of his assault on the bar manager of the Coral Beach Bar, for which he was convicted, proved he didn’t assault the victim but rather that the victim and another person had beaten him up.

Bush said during his years of service, he had learned not to respond to non-credible people, but he set about doing so not because McTaggart was credible but because the criticism warranted a response.

The veteran MP for West Bay West repeatedly denied abusing women and said he had never abused his wife. He asked why some people had been horsewhipped by their wives and said that “people who live in glass houses shouldn’t pelt rock stones”.

Bush claimed he had a legacy of helping women, from the labour laws he introduced to the creation of the Ministry for Women’s Affairs, and that women in Cayman were “better off” now because of him.

Bush said he had served the country for decades with dedication and pride. He said he was a duly elected member, Father of the House, and had a right to serve on the PAC, but had thought long and hard about serving on it because he did not want to “serve an incapable chair”. However, because the government needed him, he was prepared to do it.