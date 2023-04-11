Burglars ransack Cayman Brac home

(CNS): Police on Cayman Brac are investigating a house burglary that took place in the afternoon or evening of 4 April at a house on Plover Crescent. The residence was last seen in good order at around 3:30pm, but when the residents returned home around 8:40 pm, their home had been broken into, ransacked and a quantity of cash stolen.

Officers at the Cayman Brac Police Station are asking anyone with information to call 948-0331. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.