Bulk clean-up shifts to pre-storm season

DEH bulk waste collection (file photo)

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is moving up the free annual bulk waste collection service from later in the year to May to encourage residents to clear up their yards and land ahead of the hurricane season. Officials said this would reduce the department’s high workload around Christmas time and allow crews to work in good light, as there are more hours of daylight at this time of year.

“This year, we are shifting the bulk waste collection from November to May,” explained DEH Director Richard Simms. “This change will allow greater preparedness for the Hurricane Season. We want people to start preparing their properties to reduce the amount of debris that could be generated by any form of severe weather.

The bulk waste collection will take place from Monday to Saturday according to the schedule. Residents are urged to prepare and separate their items ahead of the week assigned for collection in their respective areas. Any bulk waste that is put out after the announced dates will not be collected.

West Bay May 1-6 George Town May 8-13 Bodden Town May 15-20 North Side / East End May 22-27 Cayman Brac & Little Cayman May 22-27

Household appliances, furniture and other items too large to be handled by the weekly DEH collection crews should be placed by the roadside, where it is easily accessible to DEH collection crews. Metals and vegetation should be separated from other bulk items.

Alternative arrangements should be made to transport construction and demolition debris, hazardous material, electronics and tyres to the landfill, as these items will not be collected during the bulk waste removal activity.

The George Town Landfill operates from 7am to 5pm on weekdays, 1pm on Saturdays and is closed Sundays. The landfill drop-off facility at the gate is accessible to the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.