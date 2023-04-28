Brac suspects charged with burglary

| 28/04/2023

(CNS): Two men and one woman have now been charged with burglary in relation to a recent crime spree on Cayman Brac. Another man has also been charged on the Brac in relation to a number of violent offences. Police said that the three burglary suspects, two 31-year-old men and a 46-year-old woman, were transported to Grand Cayman and are due in court Friday.

The men were jointly charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in relation to an incident that took place on 21 April at a restaurant. One of the men has also been charged with handling stolen goods in relation to property stolen during a burglary at a church on 25 April and later recovered. The woman faces charges of burglary, theft and possession of ganja in relation to another break-in on 24 April.

A 40-year-old man currently residing on Cayman Brac was charged in relation to a couple of violent incidents on the island last month. He is accused of brandishing a pair of knives and making threats during an altercation with several people. He was also charged with assault in a separate incident where he brandished a machete at another man.

The man is now facing charges of carrying an offensive weapon, common assault and harassment, alarm or distress. He appeared in court in Cayman Brac Thursday.

