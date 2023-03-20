Woman mugged by robber on a bicycle in GT

(CNS): A 40-year-old woman was robbed by a suspect on a bicycle armed with a knife in broad daylight, Friday. As the woman walked along Seymour Road in George Town, close to the cement factory, at about 11:30am the man rode up and grabbed her hand bag from her shoulder as he brandished a knife. On seeing the knife, police said, she let go of the bag which had cash and other personal belongings inside. The robber then cycled off with it towards North Sound Road.

Despite calling out to other people no one came to help her at the time of the ordeal. She described the man as short, with a dark complexion, plaited short hair and a small beard under his chin. He was wearing jean shorts and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.