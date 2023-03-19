Volunteers wanted to serve on disability council

(CNS): Caymanians and residents of the Cayman Islands interested in championing disability issues are invited to apply to serve on the National Council for Persons with Disabilities. NCPD members, who are appointed by Cabinet for terms ranging from three years to six years, participate in public education campaigns and monitor the implementation of government policy. The council meets once per month and all members (who are not public servants) receive a small stipend for each meeting they attend.

The NCPD was first established in 2017 under the Disabilities (Solomon Webster) Act, 2016. It brings together and advocates for people with disabilities, while promoting equality and the elimination of discrimination in all areas of society.

Expressions of interest in joining the council should be submitted by Tuesday, 11 April. These will be held by the Cabinet Office and may be considered in the future as and when vacancies arise, officials said.