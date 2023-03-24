Thieves take advantage of unlocked cars

(CNS): Police are investigating a number of thefts from vehicles in recent weeks where construction tools, electronics and money have been stolen. Many of the thefts involved vehicles that were left unlocked, the RCIPS said in a release, as they urged owners to always lock their vehicles. Police said drivers should check that all doors and windows are properly closed whenever a vehicle is not in use.

“Many thefts from vehicles are opportunistic. This means that if a thief finds your vehicle unlocked, you become an easy target,” the RCIPS stated.

Officers advised people not to leave valuable items in vehicles or at least ensure they are not visible when a car is unattended. Park in well-lit areas and, if possible, in places with security cameras or security officers on site. Don’t leave vehicles running or leave vehicles with the keys inside unattended, even for a short amount of time.

Owners are also advised to, where possible, record serial numbers of equipment and mark items such as construction tools so that they can be identified more easily if they are stolen.

The RCIPS is investigating the recent reports and is encouraging all members of the public to report any break-ins to vehicles, regardless of whether or not anything was stolen, by contacting 911 or the nearest police station.