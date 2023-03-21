Ten Cuban migrants deported to Havana

CBC officer boards a migrant repatriation flight (file photo courtesy of the CBC)

(CNS): Another ten Cuban migrants were flown back to the neighbouring island last week, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service has confirmed. The men, who were deported on a chartered Cayman Airways SAAB from Grand Cayman, included one migrant released from HMP Northward after he was convicted and sentenced for escaping lawful custody.

CBC Director Charles Clifford said it was another successful repatriation by the CBC team, and thanked his staff as well as the Cuban government for providing the approvals for the return of the migrants.

“Our repatriation operations will continue until all migrants who have been denied asylum in the Cayman Islands are returned to their country of nationality,” Clifford said.

There are now around 250 Cuban migrants in the Cayman Islands in CBC custody who are either awaiting deportation or a decision on asylum claims. They are all being housed on Grand Cayman at the detention centre or district civic centres.

While migrants had been arriving weekly during the second half of 2022, arrivals have slowed this year, with the last migrant boat entering Cayman waters in January.