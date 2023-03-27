Teens run away for third time this month

Shania Beckford

(CNS): Jahsmine Ebanks and Shania Beckford, both 15 years old, have run away from the West Bay care home where they are staying for the third time this month. Less than a week after the girls were found, the police and the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) said they were seeking the public’s help yet again to find the teenagers, who went missing at around 11am Sunday morning.

Jahsmine was last seen wearing black tights and a black jacket. She is 5’4″ with a dark complexion and of medium build. Shania was last seen wearing blue pyjama pants and a white t-shirt. She is about 4’9″ with a brown complexion and curly brown hair and of medium build.

Jahsmine Ebanks

The police are encouraging Jahsmine and Shania to return to their West Bay address or attend the nearest police station immediately. However, they noted that the girls are vulnerable juveniles and that their safety and well-being are of paramount importance.

Those who harbour or conceal a young person are guilty of an offence and face a possible fine of $2,000 and imprisonment for three months. The RCIPS has not revealed whether or not any adults have been held responsible for the girls’ absence on the two most recent occasions when they ran away.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts now or the circumstances surrounding these teens is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999, the MASH Unit at 649-6000, the DCFS on 949 0290 or 911. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.