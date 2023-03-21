Teenage runaways located, say police

Shania Beckford

(CNS) UPDATE: Missing teenagers Shania Beckford (15) and Jahsmine Ebanks (15) have been located and returned safely to their home in West Bay, the RCIPS has reported. The teenagers ran away again from the residence where they are staying just days after they were found, having been reported missing last week. Both appear to be in good health, police said.

After finding Jahsmine and Shania last week, the police gave no indication about where the girls had been seeing staying during the time they were missing, who they were staying with or if anyone was being held responsible.

But once again, they issued a warning that anyone who harbours or conceals a young person is guilty of an offence and is liable, on conviction, to being fined $2,000 and to imprisonment for three months.