Suspected Russian gun smuggler working in Cayman

Strathvale House

(CNS): Anton Parygin, a Russian national with both Israeli and Canadian citizenship who is accused of gun smuggling, is working in the Cayman Islands, according to information revealed in court on Friday. Parygin appeared in the dock in Grand Court in relation to three firearms and ammunition found in his luggage at Owen Roberts Airport in January when he arrived in Cayman for what now appears to be a job at one of the companies in the special economic zone.

Parygin is accused of having a 9mm semi-automatic rifle, a 9mm pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun as well as ammunition in his bags, and faces a statutory minimum sentence of ten years if convicted.

Represented by James Stenning, Parygin was granted a bail variation to allow him to drive close to the George Town port, a location he is excluded from under the conditions of bail. Stenning told the court that he needed the variation to enable him to get to work at Strathvale House on North Church Street. That building is currently leased by Cayman Enterprise City.

Parygin has not yet answered the charges against him because he is trying to trace documents relevant to the allegations from overseas, Stenning told the court. The case was adjourned until the end of the month.