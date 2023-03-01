Survey finds over half of students exposed to violence

(CNS): In addition to drug use by students attending both private and government schools, the full report from the National Drug Council of its 2022 Student Drug Use Survey, which has now been released, found other important data relating to the experiences of teenagers. Among the more disturbing findings, over 55% of students who took part in the survey said they had witnessed violence while at school, 48.4% said they had seen it in their community and more than a quarter of students said they had seen violence in the home. In Bodden Town, over 40% of students had experienced violence in their homes.

Over a third of boys and almost 30% of girls said they had experienced a life-threatening event. Over 19% of all students reported having carried a weapon and 18% said they had been threatened or injured with a weapon. More than half of the boys and a quarter of the girls said they had been in a fight, and more than 10% of students said they had attacked someone with the intent of causing serious harm. More than 9% of students reported being suspended because of violence, but just 6.8% admitted belonging to a gang or crew.

In almost all cases where the students were asked about violence, boys reported experiencing it more than girls. But the survey found that girls were far more likely to admit to having adverse childhood experiences. More than one in five students reported four or more of these experiences, with around 30% of girls suffering higher levels of anxiety and depression than boys.

Over 58% of the teenage students said the adverse experiences were due to challenges at home. Almost 60% of girls said they had experienced abuse at home and over 31% of all students reported neglect. More than twice as many girls than boys reported mental illness within their household, which officials said was statistically significant. In total, 1,934 teenagers have adverse experiences in their homes, and 825 students said they were subjected to abuse.

The authors of the report raised their concerns about the levels of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) uncovered in the survey and the connection to the likelihood that those students would use alcohol, cigarettes or ganja.

“The connection between ACEs, youth substance use and other social determinants such as bullying, carrying a weapon, and other antisocial behaviour should be factored into prevention efforts and interventions,” the study said.