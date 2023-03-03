Stalker offers cash to women for sexual favours

(CNS): The police are on the lookout for a man who has been sexually harassing women walking home from work in George Town, offering them money in exchange for sex. The man was said to have approached three different women on three separate occasions in the evenings at around 7pm last month. The three incidents occurred either in the area of Dr Roy’s Drive or Grackle Road. In two of them, the driver approached a woman walking alone. On the third, he approached a woman walking with a friend.

In each case, the women were approached by a driver in an undisclosed type of vehicle wearing a black balaclava and black hoodie. The man behind the wheel engaged the women, proposing to pay them a sum of money in exchange for a sexual act. When the woman refused, he drove away.

The news of these incidents comes just as the government is beginning a consultation process on a new sexual harassment law that would better protect women from this type of crime, which is far from uncommon.

The latest incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.