Sol owners want $500k donation spent on security
(CNS): The Simpson Group, the owners of Sol, one of the two suppliers of fuel to the Cayman Islands, has pledged to make a donation of US$1 million to the R3 Cayman Foundation, created by Ken Dart, and is asking that half the money is spent on national security projects. Sol MD David Simpson said security was important to everyone who lives in or visits the Cayman Islands. Dart is matching the full donation, as he pledged when the foundation was created, with $500,000 of that pledge also going to security-focused spending.
In a press release, officials from R3 said specific measures are being identified by Governor Martyn Roper, the elected government and relevant law enforcement agencies. The first programme funded by this security-focused donation, based on a recommendation from the R3 Readiness Committee, will be the acquisition of imaging equipment by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The equipment will also be used by Customs and Border Control.
“This generous donation from the Simpson Group speaks to the R3 Cayman Foundation’s Readiness mandate by enabling preventative measures to mitigate the impact of emergencies and disasters on the Cayman community, which would include measures to mitigate the impact of violent crimes both under normal circumstances and in post-disaster situations,” said Richard Hew, chair of the committee.
“The Simpson Group donation is an example of how R3 donors can direct their financial contributions to be used for a particular area of focus that aligns with R3’s objectives while leaving it to R3 to determine the most efficient and effective mechanisms to support that area of focus for the benefit of the community,” he added.
As principal for R3, Governor Martyn Roper has certain oversight powers under R3’s constitution to ensure its good governance. It has asked him for advice on additional programmes the foundation can support to enhance national security. Support for enhanced radar coverage of Cayman’s territorial waters is also being explored with the coastguard.
Since its creation in 2020, R3 said it has donated to more than 30 local charitable organisations and government departments and authorities that provide emergency preparedness and relief for natural disasters and societal crises. It was seeded with CI$1 million from Ken Dart, the islands’ wealthiest investor, developer and landowner. He pledged a further CI$4 million in matching contributions made to R3 by other donors, which officials said is almost all allocated, so more cash has been pledged by the billionaire.
“The R3 Cayman Foundation has attracted donations nearing the original matching pledge of CI$4 million by the Kenneth B. Dart Foundation,” said Jackie Doak, the Dart foundation’s director. “Inspired by this latest gift from the Simpson Group, the Kenneth B. Dart Foundation has raised its matching pledge with conviction that the Cayman community will continue its dedicated financial support of the skilled non-profit organisations that provide crisis support services.”
The match of the Simpson Group donation and another million matching pledge increases the commitment to R3 to CI$6.5 million, officials said.
If CSR laws require 2% of net profits reinvested back into the communities from which the operational profit is derived, then we can infer that Simpson must be netting at least $50mln in net profit off of the Cayman Islands portfolio. What is that number as a proportion of total annual SOL fuel sales? Does OfReg retain those stats? If not, why not? Let’s see them.
Clive Calder is much wealthier billionaire investor, better person, colossal philanthropic donor, and far lower-key resident in the Cayman Islands. Where Ken Dart chose to terminate thousands of reliant and loyal workers at the outset of COVID corporate hardships, sparing himself $6mln in monthly recurring payroll expense, he credited back just a whiff of that to seed R3. That’s not CSR. It’s not even an effective community apology. Meanwhile, in that same month in 2020, Clive Calder’s family foundation, ELMA, contributed $107mln to COVID-19 programs and assistance in Africa. That’s what proportionality should look like in the billionaire’s club.
https://allafrica.com/stories/202005150103.html
“never let a foreigner be more wealthy than your wealthiest local”
oops
DART our money pays for security. And they are overpaid.
Try donating to an organisation that needs the help.
how about a weather radar?
it doesn’t need money, it would use some brain
Troubling to say they least, Do the wealthy, Recently, domiciled, know something that the rest of us don’t ?
So didn’t Parkland Fuel Corporation of Canada purchase 75% of SOL Investment Ltd in 2018 with options to purchase the remaining 25% ? And the Simpson’s in turn became shareholders in the now expanded Parkland Group. Wouldn’t Parkland now be the owner of Sol ?
ol big boys club! lol
There’s really no evidence that KenDart is even the wealthiest billionaire resident in the Cayman Islands. Just popular myth and self promotion supporting that assertion. Who can honestly say for sure without supporting ledgers and a nominee company decoder? Certainly an inflated sense of self-importance. There will be all sorts of bold posturing right up until the environmental bill arrives to clawback proceeds from 20th century industrial families. Then this fabled wealth of Dart will vanish into the ether, along with many unkept promises.
General reminder that R3 was supposed to be a fund to help the everyday poor people of the Cayman Islands weather COVID-19. It was founded on a tiny fraction of a single month’s payroll laid off by DART in the opening months of the pandemic. Not only should all of that money been allocated, but any leftovers shouldn’t be used to prop government department budgets already clocking in the 9 figures. What a sham.
All this money and the main issue is the corruption in the RCIPS. How about telling them to do work. I haven’t seen a radar gun out since Christmas.
I’m not really too keen on this but understand the motivation. The bigger question is why do sponsors feel that current security is inadequate, it’s almost a subtle hint at Govt’s/The Governors inability to organise & stem a proactive campaign themselves with cash & corruption squandering money everywhere else without accountability and the PPM he’ll bent spending cash on a cruise port.
Was there a definition of “imaging equipment”? Hopefully not photocopiers.
I believe it’s the whole body scanners they use at airports where you get to see the naked body under the clothes.
Yep, CBC are desperate to ogle at naked images of incoming passengers, it’s the flipside of not allowing pornography in Cayman