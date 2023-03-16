Sol owners want $500k donation spent on security

(CNS): The Simpson Group, the owners of Sol, one of the two suppliers of fuel to the Cayman Islands, has pledged to make a donation of US$1 million to the R3 Cayman Foundation, created by Ken Dart, and is asking that half the money is spent on national security projects. Sol MD David Simpson said security was important to everyone who lives in or visits the Cayman Islands. Dart is matching the full donation, as he pledged when the foundation was created, with $500,000 of that pledge also going to security-focused spending.

In a press release, officials from R3 said specific measures are being identified by Governor Martyn Roper, the elected government and relevant law enforcement agencies. The first programme funded by this security-focused donation, based on a recommendation from the R3 Readiness Committee, will be the acquisition of imaging equipment by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The equipment will also be used by Customs and Border Control.

“This generous donation from the Simpson Group speaks to the R3 Cayman Foundation’s Readiness mandate by enabling preventative measures to mitigate the impact of emergencies and disasters on the Cayman community, which would include measures to mitigate the impact of violent crimes both under normal circumstances and in post-disaster situations,” said Richard Hew, chair of the committee.

“The Simpson Group donation is an example of how R3 donors can direct their financial contributions to be used for a particular area of focus that aligns with R3’s objectives while leaving it to R3 to determine the most efficient and effective mechanisms to support that area of focus for the benefit of the community,” he added.

As principal for R3, Governor Martyn Roper has certain oversight powers under R3’s constitution to ensure its good governance. It has asked him for advice on additional programmes the foundation can support to enhance national security. Support for enhanced radar coverage of Cayman’s territorial waters is also being explored with the coastguard.

Since its creation in 2020, R3 said it has donated to more than 30 local charitable organisations and government departments and authorities that provide emergency preparedness and relief for natural disasters and societal crises. It was seeded with CI$1 million from Ken Dart, the islands’ wealthiest investor, developer and landowner. He pledged a further CI$4 million in matching contributions made to R3 by other donors, which officials said is almost all allocated, so more cash has been pledged by the billionaire.

“The R3 Cayman Foundation has attracted donations nearing the original matching pledge of CI$4 million by the Kenneth B. Dart Foundation,” said Jackie Doak, the Dart foundation’s director. “Inspired by this latest gift from the Simpson Group, the Kenneth B. Dart Foundation has raised its matching pledge with conviction that the Cayman community will continue its dedicated financial support of the skilled non-profit organisations that provide crisis support services.”

The match of the Simpson Group donation and another million matching pledge increases the commitment to R3 to CI$6.5 million, officials said.