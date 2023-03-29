Smash-and-grab robbery at jewellery store

International Diamond Centre

(CNS) UPDATED: Following a smash-and-grab robbery at a George Town waterfront jewellery store Tuesday morning, another two men have now been arrested. One man was arrested, a vehicle seized and some stolen goods were recovered yesterday then on Wednesday two men, aged 36 and 29, both from George Town, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm and drug related-offences.

Original post: Police said that three masked men entered the International Diamond Centre armed with a gun and what was believed to be a hammer. The man with the hammer used it to smash display cases, allowing the robbers access to the loot. The men then fled the scene in a white Honda CR-V with an undisclosed quantity of valuables.

According to police, the daylight robbery took place around 9:50am on Seafarers Way, close to the Warwick Drive junction. Although there was just one ship in the harbour, the vessel brought some 3,800 visitors and the area was busy with shoppers at the time of the robbery.

Officers who arrived shortly after the heist found an unoccupied vehicle fitting the description of the CR-V used in the robbery parked on Grescott Lane in George Town. Following investigations, a 27-year-old George Town man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody. A quantity of jewellery suspected to have been taken was also recovered.

All three suspects were described as being of slim build and wearing black clothing. Two were short and one was tall.

The three arrested men are all currently in custody as the inquiry continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.