Scott made WORC boss after years acting in role

WORC Director Jeremy Scott

(CNS): Jeremy Scott has finally been confirmed as the director of Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) after acting in the job, on and off, for almost three years. Scott was originally recruited to WORC as the deputy director but was appointed as acting boss in the middle of the COVID lockdown in May 2020. Although Scott was replaced by a rotation of acting directors a year later, he returned to the acting role early in 2022.

Scott, who has 26 years of service with the Cayman Islands Government, was appointed after a long recruitment process, officials said. Chief Officer Wesley Howell said he was delighted that Scott had been confirmed as the director.

“I am confident that he will continue leading the organisation to great accomplishments. Mr Scott worked his way up from the most junior levels in immigration department and is well-trained and experienced to lead the WORC department forward,” Howell added.

Scott began his career as an immigration officer. After he was promoted to senior immigration officer, he became the assistant chief immigration officer in 2010. In that job he managed operations and investigations in the Enforcement Division and often acted as deputy chief of enforcement as well as deputy chief of border control.

Scott also spent a short time as acting director of boards, overseeing the various bodies that make critical decisions on work permits, residency and status.

Officials said that Scott joined WORC as soon as it was create as the deputy director of compliance, and has experience with laws and regulations relating to Caymanian status, permanent residency, business staffing plans and general working facilities. He also has experience in leadership roles that will be very valuable to the job he now officially holds.

“His leadership in compliance and involvement with customer care has allowed him to become well rounded in all areas, making him an ideal choice to lead the department,” officials said in a press release.

Scott said he was grateful to be able to carry on leading the organisation, which provides an important service for the economy and people of the Cayman Islands.

He said that acting as interim director for intervals since 2020 had “afforded me the opportunity to build strong working relationship with my colleagues where we have overcome many challenges, achieved numerous successes and celebrated wins collectively”.

Scott said WORC would remain focused on “promoting employment opportunities for Caymanians whilst equally ensuring economic prosperity for our Islands”.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said Scott’s vast experience with the immigration department made him a great fit. “Having worked with Jeremy for over 15 years, I can attest to his exemplary character, strong work ethic, passion and commitment to the job,” Manerson added.

Meanwhile, WORC’s new minister, Dwayne Seymour, pointed to section 55 of the Constitution, which prohibits political members of government from interfering in the recruitment of even the most senior civil servants, and confirmed he had no role in the selection process.

The same constitutional provision would also have prohibited Saunders, the very recently departed labour minister, from being involved.