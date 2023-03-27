Saunders fired over staff harassment, says Panton

Premier Wayne Panton on Radio Cayman Monday morning

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said he fired Chris Saunders MP (BTW) because of his conduct in relation to civil servants working with him and not because of a row between the former deputy premier and Governor Martyn Roper amid allegations of racism. CNS has learned that several public sector workers in Saunders’ offices are on leave after making complaints about what Panton has now implied was bullying and even sexual harassment.

The premier opted not to allow the press to ask questions when he made a statement to the country last week following Saunders’ departure from the government, and none of the questions submitted by CNS been answered. However, Panton chose to go on the government-owned Radio Cayman to address the issue.

Speaking on For the Record on Monday, the premier said he had asked Saunders to resign, which he had failed to do. Panton was therefore forced to revoke his appointment as minister. He said the decision was not about “material differences” on political issues, as Saunders has implied, but was due to “issues of conduct” by the former minister.

Panton said he has a responsibility to ensure that people are able to work in a safe environment and not be subjected to “unwanted approaches”, as he implied there were considerable problems in the workplace at the ministry. He said it was important to protect the identity of those involved because there were concerns about people facing retribution.

“Employers have a responsibility to provide a safe environment,” he said, pointing out that while he has no involvement in the civil service, he was the only person who could address an issue to an elected representative serving in a government office.

“I take my responsibility seriously to protect the identity and safety of individuals,” he said, as he danced around the issue that Saunders had allegedly bullied, disrespected and sexually harassed government staff.

Panton told the radio audience that we need a country where people respect each other, and where there is fairness and equal opportunity. He pointed out that the government is bringing legislation to support social justice in the workplace, including the sexual harassment bill.

He said he was really bothered by bullying and harassment and safety issues in the workplace, adding that he had no choice but to address it.

“There was a pattern, I think, of disrespectful behaviour and a lack of respect being shown to people… I was really concerned about it,” he said. The premier said it was important to have a culture of openness and fairness at work so that people felt comfortable expressing their views without having to “worry about unwanted attention”.

Panton said the row between Saunders and Roper had nothing to do with the decision.

Roper had appeared on For the Record on Friday when he also denied that the tensions between Saunders and himself were the cause. He admitted that or several months there had been significant disagreements between them over areas that fall under the governor’s responsibility.

Referring indirectly to the allegations that Saunders had accused Roper of racism and imperialism, the governor said he had raised concerns about law enforcement issues, including illegal gambling, that he felt should be addressed, as well as the strengthening of the anti-corruption legislation. But he implied that Saunders had tried to delay and block those moves, which had triggered their disagreement.

“The outburst towards me from MP Saunders… many people around that table apologised to me, were embarrassed and, frankly, I think even those close to him didn’t believe or accept what he was saying,” Roper said, adding he did not want to say any more.

Panton said that when he had asked Saunders to resign, he had made it clear that it was not over his row with Roper, as the governor could handle himself. He had told Saunders that the decision was about “making sure we have a culture of respect”.

The premier stressed that this was a difficult decision but it was about safety and respect.

“The government is continuing. We are committed to addressing the needs of our people,” he said. “This is uncomfortable; this is very sad and unfortunate but it happens,” he said, citing as an example the removal of a minister in the Turks and Caicos Islands. “But we continue to be committed to the people of Cayman.”

However, on Monday Saunders released a message on social media indicating that there were definitely material differences between himself and the premier over the ReGen project. He said that as minister of finance, he had refused to support the project, which he warned would cost CI$2 billion.