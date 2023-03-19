RCIPS urges owners to secure boats and motorbikes

(CNS): The police have received three reports of stolen motorcycles recently, including one where a member of the public found a bike off Shamrock Road that had been stolen, as well as reports of stolen boats and other marine vessels either moored in water or on trailers. The RCIPS is therefore advising members of the public to take extra care in securing motorcycles and vessels.

In a press release, police said owners should park motorcycles in well-lit areas, ideally with cameras nearby or security on site, make regular checks and not leave motorcycles unattended longer than a day or so. If possible, owners should secure their motorcycles by locking the wheels with a disc lock, front brake lock or similar lock, and/or chaining the rear wheels to an immovable object.

They should also place a cover over the bike so that the model is not immediately obvious, and always use the steering lock and remove ignition keys when leaving the motorcycle unattended. It is also advisable to consider installing an alarm system on the motorcycle.

To better secure boats, the RCIPS advise storing vessels, whether on trailers or in the water, in a well-lit area, ideally somewhere with cameras nearby or security on site. If possible, the trailer should be secured with a wheel boot and/or coupler lock so it cannot be easily moved. The police urged boat owners to install an alarm or other anti-theft system and to consider investing in a GPS tracking system for the vessel, which can help locate it if it is stolen.

Boat owners should make regular checks and not leave their vessels unattended for longer than a day or so. When leaving the vessel unattended, they should always take all valuables with them and remove the key from the ignition and store it elsewhere, not on the vessel itself. They should also be mindful of who has access to the keys and who is allowed to operate the vessel.

The RCIPS advise keeping a list of all the equipment mounted in and on the boat as well as serial numbers, and using high-quality locks on all hatches, storage compartments and doors to prevent unauthorised entry. A boat cover keeps the vessel and its contents out of sight from potential thieves, and removing the propeller from the boat when it is not in use makes it more difficult to steal, police said.

The police said that following these tips will make it less likely that a motorcycle, boat or items from a vessel will be stolen. However, if they are stolen, owners should contact 911 or the local police station immediately.