PPM ‘hopes’ PACT can hold government together
(CNS): Following the departure of Chris Saunders from the PACT Government on Tuesday, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said that it “hardly comes as a surprise” as cracks within PACT had been apparent from the start. Speaking on behalf of the Progressives, he said Panton now had the “slimmest of majorities” but added, “We do hope that he will be able to hold his government together despite this.”
Following the announcement from the premier’s office, Government Information Services requested the local media attend a press briefing in the evening. But moments before the conference was due to go live, members of the media were told we would not be allowed to ask any questions.
Instead, the premier, surrounded by the remaining nine PACT MPs, read out the statement released that morning.
It is not clear why the press was asked to attend if the government was not prepared to answer any questions directly. CNS immediately submitted a number of questions in writing in relation to the announcement, and we continue to await an official response to any of them.
We have also tried to contact Saunders to address some of the allegations about him that may have led to his departure, but so far, we have been unable to reach him. According to sources close to events, it appears that Saunders did not resign but was fired as a result of allegations that he has been trying to run what one insider told CNS was a “shadow government within the government”.
The Progressives have also accused PACT of failing to get things done because of “three or four different factions in the same Cabinet” that were undermining the process of collective responsibility. As the Cayman Islands follows a Westminster style of government, this means that Cabinet members must be aligned and present a collective position on government policy.
The opposition leader is, however, making political capital out of Saunders’ departure from what he has said is a government with no clear strategy. McTaggart suggested the Cabinet reshuffle might “help the government regroup so that it can now focus on delivering solutions to the challenges the country is facing rather than its own internal divisions”.
After the reshuffle Dwayne Seymour, who ran as an independent aligned with the PPM during the 2021 elections but joined PACT in November 2021, is now the minister for Labour and Border Control. He is the second former PPM-aligned minister to sit in the PACT Cabinet, as Juliana O’Connor-Connolly joined the group on the eve of this administration’s swearing-in ceremony.
The loss of Saunders and the uncertainty about where McKeeva Bush’s loyalties lie suggest that PACT could now be facing eight MPs in opposition. With Kathy Ebanks-Wilks in the speaker’s chair, PACT retains ten votes in parliament, which is a sufficient majority to hold onto government but, as McTaggart pointed out, is the “slimmest of majorities”.
Speaking on the Resh Hour this week, the opposition leader said it would give the opposition the ability to undermine and embarrass the government. It would only take two PACT MPs to be outside the chamber during a debate on legislation for the opposition to force a vote and then vote down the government’s agenda.
“They need to have all their people in a seat if they want to ensure the passage of anything,” he said, as he reflected on the PPM’s own challenges with a slim majority. “You have to have somebody watching out all the time… One of the weapons the opposition has… if they see there is a minority of the government bench in there, it can call for a vote.”
McTaggart said such strategies are part of politics, hinting that the opposition would now be watching closely. The PPM has no immediate plans for a no-confidence vote, which he described as another weapon, as McTaggart said it was too early to make that move.
However, in the press release from the opposition about Saunders’ resignation from PACT, he claimed that the Progressives were hoping that Panton would be “able to hold his government together”.
McTaggart said there were real concerns about the impact on the local economy and the business community this division has caused, especially given the lack of transparency over the rift.
See the PACT press briefing below:
Looking at them, reading their names and reflecting on how inept, uneducated and unprofessional the majority of this PACK is breaks my heart. How can we in all honesty accept tthis for another two years. This is a real mess and I hope by some miracle we can change this before too long. Instead of progressing we have regressed so far down that I wonder if there really is any hope for us. Two years and they can’t show anything they have accomplish, possibly two more years of backstabbing and undermining each other. Mr. Premier I thought that you were making a huge mistake with them, how could you trust them when it was alleged that some of them had agreed to join the PPM then they switched over. If that was true then that was your signal that they were not reliable and loyal to
you nor to our Beloved Isles Cayman. This is not a game, everything and all of us is on the line here. This is our homeland, we have nowhere else to go so you all better get serious and stop messing around. As an old adage goes. “You really need to have eyes in the back of your head”
“It is not clear why the press was asked to attend if the government was not prepared to answer any questions directly”. It is crystal clear. They want to control what you print.
Based on Article in Compass, it would appear that someone at the highest level of CI Government broke the Official Secrets Act, 1989 by revealing the email exchanges.
Look closer at the picture and you can see Catron pulling the strings
Honestly, I see the reshuffle as business as usual. So, I will not lose sleep or get myself stressed out. All I ask is that these elected persons work to ensure that they always put the people of the Cayman Islands first and foremost in every action they carryout on behalf of the government. ‘WE THE PEOPLE’ ARE YOUR BOSS NOT THE OTHER WAY ROUND.
Well Roy I don’t think the people want the ppm back in with their focused strategy of lining their own pockets. You’re disgusting dude.
We definitely need an early election now. Enough of the farce. The country should not be held hostage anymore to this PACT grouping that forced themselves upon us. No one voted for PACT. People voted for district MPs. And interestingly enough every single Progressives minister that ran in 2021 retained their seat. If there was a mandate from the people, one could argue that was one. But still not a clear Progressives win.
But what is clear is that no one wanted this non-principled grouping calling itself a Cabinet that is PACT, a group of people with no clear manifesto, no clear road map to get work done, which is pass laws. With the fewest sittings of parliament ever in two years, it’s clear they cannot achieve agreement on anything of real meaning to bring to parliament to vote on and pass as an act. And no, that non-mandatory, opt-in digital ID bill does not factor.
Power by any means necessary, eh Wayne? Isn’t it time to give it up now and do right by the people? How can you look at yourself in the mirror and say this is in the best interest of my people and my country?
It’s WELL past time to widen the eligibility to run for office to status holders. We have to deepen the pool of talent which at the moment, barely gets your wee toe wet.
And for all generational Caymanians reading this and seething, ask yourselves HONESTLY if you are happy with the status quo and can say that status holders wouldn’t add another dimension to the politics on this island.
