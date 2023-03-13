Police seek witnesses and gunman in GT shooting

(CNS): The police are on the hunt for a man about 5’6″ tall, of dark complexion and slim build after a shooting around 10:40pm Thursday night on Eastern Avenue close to the Shedden Road intersection. Witnesses are also asked to come forward if they saw the suspect brandish a gun and fire a shot at another man. The shot missed the victim, who knew the shooter, police said. The shooter then left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GT CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.