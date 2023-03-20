Police employee denies firearms charges

(CNS): Courtney Bush Myles Jr (30), who is suspend from his job with the RCIPS as a civilian support administrator, pleaded not guilty to firearms charges when he appeared in court on Friday. He is charged with the having an unlicensed Springfield Armory semi automatic pistol and eight rounds of ammunition at a house in George Town last summer. Myles, who has denied the charges will face trial in October.

Bailed to return for trial, Myles had been arrested and then charged over the illegal gun after police searched his home as part of an as yet undisclosed, ongoing investigation.

He was one of two men who appeared in court on Friday facing charges over unlicensed weapons. Victor Lean also pleaded not guilty to the possession a Winchester 1300 shotgun a charge which the court heard was based on a video. His trial was set for 3 April and he was also bailed to return.