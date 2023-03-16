Over 70 CI athletes and swimmers going to CARIFTA

CARIFTA 2023 Swim Team with Sports Minister Bernie Bush

CARIFTA 2023 Track and Field Team

(CNS): The Cayman Island will be sending two National Teams to represent the country at the regional 2023 CARIFTA championships next month. Fifty-four swimmers are heading to Curaçao to compete in the pool and open water, which will be held 3-11 April, and 18 athletes will be competing in the track and field events in the Bahamas, which will be held 7-10 April.

Sports Minister Bernie Bush offered his congratulations to both teams as they begin final training and preparations ahead of the Games.

“As you compete and give it your all, remember that you are representing your families and your team but also your country. Know that the Cayman Islands is watching and waiting to hear of your accomplishments and each success, whether that is a medal or a personal best, because it is an achievement for the country collectively,” he told the young competitors.