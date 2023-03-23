No easy fixes for giant sargassum ‘blob’

Sargassum in North Sound last year

(CNS): Dubbed the ‘great blob’, the ever-increasing sargassum belt that circulates in the Atlantic has grown to more than 5,500 miles across and is currently moving through our region. Government officials are warning that the belt is likely to wash ashore in the Cayman Islands again this year. But there is no easy fix. Officials will need to tackle influxes as they happen without worsening beach erosion or disturbing turtle nests while maintaining a pleasant shoreline.

Fuelled largely by climate change and the increases in nutrients from countries engaged in terrestrial deforestation, the belt currently weighs an estimated 10 million tonnes and is double the width of the United States. The mass of seaweed doubled every month between November and January, according to the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Lab, which tracks the mass.

Given its size and current movement, the Cayman Islands will not escape influxes in the coming weeks and months.

The Department of Environment (DoE) and the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) are tracking the blob, but it remains difficult to predict local stranding events before they occur. A combination of interrelated factors, such as prevailing winds and complicated nearshore currents, contribute to whether floating sargassum lands on local shores.

Responding to questions from CNS, Jennifer Ahearn, the chief officer in the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, said that Cayman is one of many countries that has been impacted by large sargassum blooms over the past decade.

“At this time, there is no ‘one size fits all’ solution to sargassum,” she said. “Each large-scale beaching event is different and responses – whether led by the public or private sector – will need to take these unique circumstances into account to ensure our interventions do not cause unintentional, negative impacts on local habitats and species.”

A natural part of the ocean ecosystem, healthy patches of sargassum are important habitats for fish, crabs, shrimp, turtles and birds. When small amounts come ashore, it naturally washes away or gets buried by wave action, nourishing the beach and stabilizing the shoreline. But it becomes a headache when the seaweed comes in huge quantities or becomes trapped, as was the case in the North Sound last year.

Cayman, like all other destinations in the region, deploys a number of methods to tackle large inundations. Last year government attempted to pump the sargassum out of the water and take it to the dump. But even though around 2,800sqft of the seaweed was pulled out of the sound, once it began to decompose the programme was stopped and the limited parameters of such a method were left for all to see.

Officials have said that this method could be used again, but that would depend on the unique circumstances of the incident, whether they could get to it in time and the potential impacts of the blooms on the natural environment, communities and tourism.

A task force has already been established to clean public beaches and boat ramps. The ministry, the DoE, the weather service and Hazard Management, among other government agencies, will also coordinate a national response in the event of a significant sargassum stranding incident.

Ahearn said the government was actively monitoring the blooms and is prepared to act upon stranding incidents, “whether through clean-ups of public beaches and boat ramps led by the Public Works Department or using new techniques like we did in response to the North Sound stranding event last year”.

She added, “The national response framework will serve to formalise existing roles and responsibilities, and clarify thresholds for mobilising certain agencies.”



The DoE has produced information about seaweed removal and an online inquiry form to help landowners determine when action is needed to address stranded sargassum and when it is best to let nature take its course. Special precautions need to be taken during turtle nesting season when the sargassum is also likely to be washing ashore.

The seaweed is largely benign when it’s in the ocean, giving a home to sea creatures and even making top-quality fertilizer for gardeners after it is rinsed and dried. But when it is stranded in large quantities, it becomes a threat. It can reduce water oxygen levels and light penetration with the potential to negatively affect marine life, and then when it begins to decompose, it becomes a very smelly problem, even an irritant.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said that the sargassum is not a significant risk to human health but produces gas, such as hydrogen sulfide, which can have an unpleasant smell, even producing feelings of nausea. “Being outdoors, such gasses usually disperse rapidly and do not cause injury or illness,” he said.

Because of the quantity of the sargassum, the gasses might not disperse quickly. Then low residual concentrations of hydrogen sulfide can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat. As degrading sargassum contains a complex mix of irritants, direct contact may cause skin rashes and it is recommended that people working to clear the seaweed use appropriate workwear and wash their hands after contact.