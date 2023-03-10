NHDT plans to develop land picked for conservation

Sunrise Cottage sign (from social media)

(CNS): The National Housing Development Trust is seeking planning permission via an application from the Lands and Survey Department for a 54-lot subdivision on Austin Conolly Drive, East End, on four parcels of crown land, part of which has been nominated to be a protected area. The nearly 20-acre site includes Sunrise Cottage, a retirement home that closed in 2019, and according to the agenda of the Central Planning Authority meeting, a new old folks home will be part of this latest low-cost housing project.

However, the site is ecologically important where the land is mostly primary dry forest habitat as well as geological interesting in the rocky parts. It has been earmarked as a possible ‘Hell East’, given the unique landscape, to compliment other nature- and history-based attractions in the area. The National Conservation Council has already resolved to consider the area for conservation, the Department of Environment confirmed in its submissions to the CPA.

The site is relatively close to the National Trust’s Lighthouse Park, a stop for guided bike tours in East

End. Making this crown land another attraction could help with the government’s aim to reduce tourist pressure from the western half of Grand Cayman and add value to the Eastern Districts. But the project as currently planned would prevent that from happening.

“If the site is developed with the proposed subdivision, the opportunity to create a tourism attraction or protected area is permanently lost,” the DoE said. “We recommend that the type of development proposed here by the National Housing Development Trust is reconsidered so that it can meet multiple objectives, including wellbeing and environmental sustainability objectives.”

The DoE suggested a compromise: using the southern part of the site, which is already man-modified. The department said this area could be developed with the proposed old-age home and higher-density housing with greater land-use efficiency for the affordable homes. The dry shrubland in the central area could then be retained in a natural or semi-natural state with walking paths or seating areas, while the northern part of the site, which is sparsely vegetated rock, could incorporate a viewing platform and signs, creating a crown-owned tourism attraction.

The project should, in any event, include 5% Land for Public Purposes (LPP), which would be just under one acre. However, the application is seeking to cut that down to just over one-sixth of an acre, though no explanation has been submitted for the variance request. There are no submissions from either Lands and Survey or the NHDT for this application in the CPA agenda.

However, in response to the DoE’s comments, the planning department indicated that it believes the government has decided what it wants to do with this land,

“It must be noted that Crown owns the parcels in question and the subdivision has been submitted by

a Government agency (Lands and Survey Department) which demonstrates clearly the government’s preferred option for developing the parcels which must be in line with Government’s broader policy goals,” the planning department stated.

But given the DoE comments and the indications from the NCC, both of which fall under Premier Wayne Panton’s portfolio, various parts of government appear once again to be in conflict over policy. This is not the first time that the planning ministry, headed up by Jay Ebanks, who is also the minister responsible for the Housing Trust, has held a different policy view on development.

There is no indication that representatives from Lands and Survey or the NHDT will be in attendance for the CPA meeting next week. The application is currently listed to be considered on the written submissions.