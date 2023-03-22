Mosquito surge expected in wake of early rain

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) said it is expecting a significant emergence of the pests from Sunday evening resulting from early rain and high tides. Despite widescale residual larviciding treatment before the rain, the MRCU still expects a mosquito problem due to the extent of the flooding.

“High tides combined with unseasonal rainfall have resulted in widespread flooding across Grand Cayman, and MRCU surveillance has identified high numbers of mosquito larvae developing in these flooded areas,” MRCU Director Dr Alan Wheeler said.

“We expect the mosquito numbers to remain high for most of next week while we work to control the problem. Residents are advised to avoid early evening outdoor activities while we work to bring the problem under control, he added.”