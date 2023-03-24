Moderna COVID booster available to all over 12

(CNS): The Public Health Department is now offering the Moderna booster vaccine against COVID-19 to everyone aged 12 and over to protect against the Omicron strain of the virus and the numerous variant strains currently circulating in the Cayman Islands. While officials have stopped reporting on the official levels of virus in the community, COVID-19 has not gone away. Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent has recommended the Moderna shot as the preferred booster to tackle the current virus strains.

“The Moderna Bivalent COVID-Booster vaccine has been extensively evaluated in children aged 12 and above and in adults. It is safe, effective and contains a vaccine component specifically engineered for the current circulating strains of the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “I would recommend it as the preferred booster vaccine for older children and all adults in the Cayman.”

To be vaccinated, young people under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they attend the HSA’s scheduled clinics. Face masks and government-issued IDs are mandatory at all vaccination clinics.